10 Barrel Brewing Turns 20 With A Bend Birthday Bash Packed With Beer, Bands And Throwback Fun

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sept. 19 celebration features live music, throwback beers and throwback prices, food trucks, axe throwing, flash tattoos, giveaways and more

BEND, Ore., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing, the Bend-born craft beer brand known for bold beers, big personality, and bringing people together for a good time, by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is marking its 20th anniversary with a celebration at the 10 Barrel East Side pub on September 19 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.









“Twenty years ago, 10 Barrel started with three friends, a love of great beer, and a simple idea: brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it,” said Brian Hughes, Sr. Brand Director.“That same spirit still drives us today. Bend has been part of our story from the beginning, so we're celebrating the community that helped build 10 Barrel with a birthday bash full of old-school beers, throwback prices, live music, and plenty of the unexpected. Come raise a glass with us.”

The 20th Anniversary Party is built for a full night of beer, music and Bend-style fun, with DJ Indica Jones, Amargosa, Rubah Tree and Precious Byrd bringing the soundtrack alongside food trucks, local vendors and throwback beers like Joe IPA, ISA and OG Wheat at throwback prices.

Guests can keep the party going with axe throwing, a photo booth, free flash tattoos, giveaways and plenty of unexpected moments throughout the celebration.

10 Barrel Brewing encourages guests 21+ to drink responsibly.

Event Details



What: 10 Barrel Brewing 20th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, 4 to 9 p.m.

Where: 10 Barrel East Side, 62950 NE 18th Street, Bend, OR 97701

Live music: DJ Indica Jones; Amargosa; Rubah Tree; Precious Byrd Activities: Axe throwing; photo booth; free flash tattoos; giveaways; local vendors; food trucks; throwback beers and throwback prices



For more information about 10 Barrel Brewing and its pub locations, visit 10Barrel.com and follow @10barrelbrewing on social media.

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit 10 Barrel Brewing and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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