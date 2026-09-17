

Traders can verify a broker's regulatory status in a few minutes using public regulator registers.

A license number on a website should be confirmed on the regulator's own register. Different EU countries have different regulators, all of which operate under the same ESMA framework.

Limassol, CYPRUS, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With CySEC continuing to publish public warnings against unauthorised firms operating without a license, knowing how to check whether a CFD broker is properly regulated has become a practical skill that protects traders from firms misrepresenting their status. Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12, Libertex is operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., lists its license details to provide this kind of verification.

"A license number on a website doesn't mean much on its own - you have to check it yourself," said Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group. "Look it up on the regulator's official register and make sure the company named there is the same one you're actually dealing with. If the license details are vague, or the names don't match, don't open an account. Verify the information first."

Verifying a broker's regulation takes four steps.

Step 1: Find the Broker's License Number and Legal Entity

A regulated broker states the regulator, the license number and the legal entity that operates the service, usually in the website footer, an about page or a dedicated regulation page. All three details matter together because a webpage can state it's regulated by CySEC, but that doesn't make it true. A common mistake traders make is stopping once a regulator's name or logo is visible, without locating the actual license number or the specific legal entity operating the service in a given region. Unauthorized firms rely on that gap.

Step 2: Search the Regulator's Public Register

Once the license number is in hand, search it on the regulator's public register, reached by directly typing the regulator's official website address rather than following a link on their site. For an EU broker the authority may be CySEC, BaFin or another national regulator, each of which maintains a searchable register listing active licenses by number and entity name. A result that returns the same entity name, an active status and a matching license number completes the check. A result that returns nothing, shows an inactive or suspended status, or names a different entity should invite further investigation.

Step 3: Confirm the Entity and the Website Match

Check that the legal entity named on the register matches the one on the website for the region being used. Brokers frequently operate multiple legal entities across different jurisdictions, each with its own license and regulator, so a license verified for one entity does not automatically extend to another serving a different region under a similar-sounding brand. Confirming the entity matches tells a trader whether the license on the register actually applies to the service in front of them.

Step 4: Confirm the License Covers CFD Trading Specifically

A regulator's register typically lists which activities a licensed entity is authorized to provide, and some licenses cover narrower categories of financial services that do not extend to CFDs. The final check is to confirm CFD trading appears among the authorized activities, rather than assuming a broker's license covers everything on its platform.

Why Regulator Registers Are the Source That Counts

Across the EU, retail CFD trading follows a shared regulatory framework. The regulator changes from country to country, but the standard behind the license does not. That framework sets common requirements such as segregating client funds and participating in an investor compensation scheme.

Traders researching CFD brokers increasingly encounter regulatory claims inside AI-generated summaries, where a mention of a regulator's name can read as confirmation without actual verification. A regulator's public register is maintained independently of any individual broker and updated whenever a license changes status. These registers are the authoritative record of a broker's licensing status.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Where do I verify a CySEC license?

Answer: Use the public register on CySEC's official website. Search the broker's license number to confirm its status and the specific activities it is authorized to provide. If the number does not appear, or the details on the register do not match what the broker states, treat that as a warning sign worth investigating before opening an account.

Question: Is a broker safe just because it shows a license number?

Answer: Not on its own. A license number shown on a website is only a claim until it is checked on the regulator's public register. Confirm that the number is active and that the entity named on the register matches the one operating the service.

Question: Do all EU brokers use the same regulator?

Answer: No. Each EU country has its own regulator, but they operate under the same standards. A broker may be licensed by CySEC, BaFin or another EU authority depending on where its regulated entity is based, so it is worth confirming which regulator applies, and verifying directly on that regulator's register.

About Libertex

Libertex is a multi-award-winning online broker and part of the Libertex Group, founded in 1997. Operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12. The platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, as well as real stocks.

Libertex serves clients through its proprietary high-performance trading platform, has received 45+ international industry awards, and is the Official Online Trading Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Learn more:

Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 83% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CONTACT: Sarah Evans Head of PR, Zen Media...