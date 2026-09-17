Cyllene Therapeutics Appoints Seasoned Biotech Executive Dr Marc Grasso As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France, New York, USA, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dr Grasso brings more than 28 years of public company, capital markets, and investment banking management experience Continues Cyllene Tx's strategic business and clinical development growth in the US

Paris, France and New York, USA, September 17, 2026 – Cyllene Therapeutics (“Cyllene Tx”), the global leader in non-systemic, site-specific therapies for neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Marc Grasso, MD, as Executive Vice- President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr Grasso brings more than 28 years of experience to the role, including CFO positions at public companies listed on NASDAQ, capital market fundraising (IPO and follow-on) as well as spearheading corporate partnerships and alliances.

“Marc has an excellent track record helping emerging and growing companies raise capital and secure partnerships. Together with his Wall Street background, we firmly believe he will help guide Cyllene Tx through our next stage of corporate growth,” said Philippe Chambon, MD, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cyllene Tx.

“I was attracted to Cyllene Tx for several reasons, not least the great progress and clinical data achieved to date with EG110A. I can see huge potential in the company and its technology platform and am thrilled to join at such a pivotal moment," said Dr Grasso. "I look forward to working with the team to build an enduring, category-defining company that delivers lasting value for patients and shareholders alike.”

Most recently, Dr Grasso served as CFO of Kyverna Therapeutics and before that the same role at Alector. Prior to Alector, he was CFO and Chief Business Officer of Kura Oncology. At all three companies, Dr Grasso helped close significant funding rounds on public markets and coordinated the signing of partnerships and strategic alliances.

In the investment banking sector, Dr Grasso was Managing Director at Stifel, where he was responsible for building and managing the west coast life sciences investment banking business. He was also Managing Director of Investment Banking in the Global Healthcare Group at UBS, focused on the biotechnology sector, and Managing Director of Investment Banking at Leerink Swann, where he was instrumental in the west coast expansion of their franchise. Before Leerink, Dr Grasso held positions at Morgan Stanley, in the global healthcare group of Credit Suisse First Boston and at Deutsche Banc Alex Brown.

Dr Grasso received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bachelor of Arts degree in molecular biology with honors from Princeton University.

About Cyllene Therapeutics

Cyllene Therapeutics (“Cyllene Tx”) is the global leader in non-systemic, site-specific therapies for neurological disorders. Cyllene Tx is currently executing a Phase 1b/2a study in the US with its lead DNA medicine candidate, EG110A, in patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity (neurogenic bladder)-related incontinence. This is the first human study with nrHSV vectors targeting sensory neuron-based diseases. EG110A is a first-in-class DNA medicine being developed to address multiple severe bladder diseases, including overactive bladder (OAB), and has the potential to be a major improvement over existing therapies, resulting in better care for patients and lower costs for healthcare systems. The company's unique HERMES platform delivers pinpoint neurotherapeutics to treat prevalent diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. Its vectors can achieve focal transduction and then selective expression of transgenes in targeted subsets of neurons. With demonstrated clinical safety and possible repeat dosing, the large payload capacity of nrHSV-1 vectors allows for versatile DNA delivery and smarter DNA medicine.

For more information

Contacts:



Company: Cyllene Therapeutics

Philippe Chambon, MD, PhD

Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO

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Global Media Relations

Sophie Baumont

Rose Piquante Consulting

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+33 6 27 74 74 49