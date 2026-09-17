Gain Therapeutics To Participate At ROTH Fifth Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Gene Mack, President and CEO, will participate in an industry panel and one-on-one meetings at the ROTH Fifth Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference, held September 29at the Metropolitan Club in New York, NY.

Presentation Information

Presentation Title: Frontiers in Neuroscience

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Registered attendees can request one-on-one meetings with Gain management via their ROTH sales representative.

If you are unable to attend the conference and would like to schedule a meeting with Gain management, please contact ....

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next-generation allosteric therapies. Gain's lead drug candidate, rexaceract, is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. Rexaceract has further potential in Gaucher's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer's disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain's unique approach enables the discovery of novel allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced MagellanTM platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“will,”“may,”“should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company's current or future product candidates; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment and the completion and timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for rexaceract, including any extension studies; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; the timing of the commencement of the Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the ability for the Company to enroll patients in its planned Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the Company's ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; the Company's business development activities, strategic collaborations, licensing opportunities and financing activities; the advancement, prioritization and timing of the Company's pipeline programs, including GT-04686; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company's product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Apaar Jammu

Director, Investor Relations and Public Relations

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LifeSci Advisors LLC

Chuck Padala

Managing Director

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Media:

Russo Partners LLC

Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio

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