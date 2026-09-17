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Final Terms For Mortgage-Covered Bonds (SDRO's) Issued By Realkredit Danmark A/S
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage-coverd bonds (SDRO's).
The new mortgage-covered bonds will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The new mortgage-covered bonds are covered by the "Base prospectus for mortgage-covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S."
The base prospectus is available on Realkredit Danmark's website at
The final terms are hereby published.
Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68 if you have any questions.
The new mortgage-covered bonds will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The new mortgage-covered bonds are covered by the "Base prospectus for mortgage-covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S."
The base prospectus is available on Realkredit Danmark's website at
The final terms are hereby published.
Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68 if you have any questions.
Attachments
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NewFinalTerms22SSEP2026UK (1)
NewFinalTerms27SSEP2026UK (1)
NewFinalTerms23SSEP2026UK (1)
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