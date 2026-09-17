Net Asset Value(S)

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

17 SEPTEMBER 2026

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the FWT share class as at 30 June 2026 was 88.4p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181