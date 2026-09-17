Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff Wish PM Modi On His 76Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, actors Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and producer Boney Kapoor have shared heartwarming birthday wishes for PM Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday.

Ajay took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note for PM Modi, as he wrote,“Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come. Jai Hind”.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared 2 pictures of himself from his meeting with the PM, as he wrote,“Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, a very happy birthday. Here's to good health, strength and another year of dedicated service to the nation. @narendramodi”.

His elder brother Boney Kapoor wrote,“Warmest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his 76th birthday @narendramodi May you be blessed with good health, strength and many more years of dedicated service to the nation”.

He further mentioned,“On this special occasion, let us take a collective Seva ka Sankalp, a resolve to bring more kindness, more compassion, and more humanity into our everyday lives. Let us serve others with humility, care for those in need, lend a helping hand without expectation, and strive to make a positive difference in the lives around us. May this spirit of Seva inspire us to build a kinder, more compassionate and stronger India”.

Tiger Shroff wrote,“What a beautiful celebration. Honoured to be a part of #SevaKaSankalp on the birthday of our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. May we all take a step towards serving more, giving more and making a difference in the lives of those around us. Jai Hind”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday with birthday wishes pouring in from several celebrities and public figures. He has served as India's Prime Minister since May 2014. Over the years, his leadership has focused on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and infrastructure development. His birthday is often marked by public events, welfare activities, and community service initiatives organized by supporters and various organizations.