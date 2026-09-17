Pooja Hegde's Shocked Reaction To Fan Getting Too Close Caught On Camera, Varun Dhawan Steps In WATCH

A fan startled actress Pooja Hegde, allegedly stepping too close. Cameras captured the entire incident. Co-star Varun Dhawan swiftly intervened, protecting her personal space. The moment quickly went viral. A video documented Hegde's shocked expression as the fan pressed in. Footage clearly showed Dhawan's quick action, too.

The Incident: A Close Call Caught on Camera

What exactly happened? The viral Instagram reel shows the incident. Footage clearly depicts Pooja Hegde-star of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Housefull 4 in palpable discomfort. Her pleasant smile vanished, replaced by surprise and alarm. An overly enthusiastic fan suddenly breached her personal space. He got uncomfortably close. However, later the situation was handled well.

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Varun Dhawan To The Rescue

Varun Dhawan, a frequent co-star and friend, quickly saw the situation escalate. The video clearly shows Dhawan. He moved with remarkable speed and composure. Dhawan gently but firmly intervened, placing himself between Hegde and the fan. He immediately defused the potentially awkward or dangerous encounter. His protective action prevented further intrusion. Hegde regained her composure. This incident happened during one of the promotional events for their film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Fan's Praise Varun Dhawan

The video, widely circulated as an Instagram reel, sparked debate. Viewers praised Varun Dhawan for his gentlemanly conduct and protective nature. He has often shown this trait publicly. Praise flooded comment sections on Instagram and Twitter for Dhawan's quick thinking. Users called his actions "chivalrous" and "exemplary." The reel's visual evidence showed the necessity of such decisive action in unpredictable public settings. It solidified his image as a thoughtful, considerate colleague.