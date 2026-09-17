Celebs Wish PM Modi On 76Th Birthday Akshay Urges 'Act Of Service'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, with celebrities from the film and music industry extending birthday wishes to him through social media posts and appreciating him for his vision in the development of the country.

Bollywood extends birthday wishes

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a message urging people to mark the occasion by helping others and participating in acts of service.“Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this. May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face... just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal,” Akshay wrote on X.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also extended his best wishes and shared a picture with PM Modi on X,“Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji."

Musician Ricky Kej shared a selfie with PM Modi from their meeting and expressed appreciation for what he described as the Prime Minister's efforts towards artists and Indian culture.“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our dear Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji! Extremely grateful your tireless dedication to uplifting unsung artists, reviving and shining a light on our rich art and culture, and inspiring a renewed sense of pride in everything Bharatiya. May this year bring you great health, vision, and continued success, guiding India to even greater heights. Huge congratulations on leading a super-successful BRICS summit! #HappyBirthdayModiji #NarendraModi #ProudToBeBharatiya,” Kej wrote.

Actor Jackie Shroff also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister, writing,“Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!”.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared an extended birthday message, recalling his first meeting with PM Modi in Ahmedabad and describing the interaction as inspiring.“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable and most beloved Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji!..May God grant you a long, healthy, and joyful life. You are not only an inspiration to millions of Indians but also to countless people across various countries around the world. My first meeting with you in Ahmedabad was extremely inspiring for me. I wholeheartedly respect your honesty, integrity, tireless hard work, discipline, and dedication to the nation. You are a rare and selfless leader for whom the motherland is always paramount. I pray to the Lord that you continue to lead the country for many years to come with the same energy, unwavering resolve, and dedication. Once again, heartfelt birthday wishes, Modi Ji. Jai Hind!,” Kher wrote.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also wished PM Modi on his birthday, sharing a throwback picture with him on her Instagram story.“Happy birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health, strength, and continued success as you lead the nation forward,” she wrote.

“Warm wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi ji, on his birthday,” wrote Randeep Hooda on X.

Actor Suniel Shetty also extended his birthday wishes to PM Modi and wrote,“Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May the year ahead bring you good health, strength and continued purpose in service of the nation.”

Extending her wishes, Raveena Tandon wrote,“Thank you our Honourable PM for this honour. Here's wishing you a healthy and long life“May you always be blessed with a long and prosperous life. Heartfelt birthday wishes! 'Seva ka Sankalp' - more kindness and more compassion towards all Serving others..”

Shatrughan Sinha wished the Prime Minister on behalf of his family,“Happy Birthday, our friend, hon'ble PM @narendramodi from the Sinha Parivar. Our wishes come to you with God's Infinite Grace & Choicest Blessings. May you lead a long, healthy, peaceful & prosperous life.#BirthdayWishes”

Music Maestro AR Rahman also wished PM Modi on his birthday, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. #HappyBdayPMModi”

BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the occasion through its 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a nationwide programme running from September 17 to October 17, featuring service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)