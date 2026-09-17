Rahul Gandhi Slams MP Govt Over Deaths Of 30 Tribal Children

Rahul Gandhi slams MP govt over deaths of tribal children

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Madhya Pradesh government over the reported deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat, alleging that illness, malnutrition, lack of basic health facilities and poor access to clean water were claiming children's lives in the state.

In a post shared on X, Gandhi said the response to the situation had remained sluggish and accused the state government of being insensitive to the deaths.

"In Balaghat, more than 30 tribal children have died amid illness, malnutrition, and a lack of basic health facilities. The extent of the callousness is such that innocent lives kept slipping away, yet the response remained sluggish, and the government stayed asleep," Gandhi said.

He also targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying, "Chief Minister ji, if you've found time after lighting lamps and celebrating festivals, take a look at the ground reality in the state."

Gandhi alleged that lack of disease control, nutrition and clean water, along with a "crumbling health system", was affecting children in the state. He also alleged that adulterated medicines and illegal liquor were devastating families.

The Congress leader said he was heading to Indore and was continuously gathering feedback from students, youth and common people across Madhya Pradesh.

"The horrific incidents coming to light are revealing that Madhya Pradesh's education system is today the most ruined in the entire country," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that students, children, poor people, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and women were facing difficulties, and claimed that "every section is being tormented; no one is happy".

"The Madhya Pradesh government is today India's most corrupt and most incompetent government-that is the truth," he added.

Public health response in Balaghat

The remarks come amid an ongoing public health response in Balaghat, where reports of fever, fever with rash and deaths emerged from tribal habitations in Birsa block. Health authorities have been conducting surveillance, medical screening, testing, treatment and vaccination drives in the affected and adjoining areas.

The response has included mobile medical units, additional healthcare facilities, referral arrangements and outbreak-response immunisation.

Authorities have also been examining the reported deaths, with available evidence indicating multiple clinical circumstances, including measles, malaria, measles-malaria co-infection, respiratory distress, dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia and shock. Officials have maintained that the deaths cannot be attributed to a single pathogen without adequate evidence.

The Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government have expanded surveillance and healthcare interventions in vulnerable tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations, with the focus on early detection, timely treatment, immunisation, disease prevention and last-mile healthcare access.

Gandhi's upcoming Indore visit

Gandhi's remarks also come ahead of his scheduled September 19 programme in Indore, where he is set to participate in "Chhatron Ki Goonj" and interact with students and young people.

Security arrangements have been stepped up in the city amid a series of VIP movements over the next few days. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)