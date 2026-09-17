Prithvi Shaw, Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Part Ways Six Months After Engagement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiancee Akriti Agarwal have decided to part ways, around six months after announcing their engagement, with Agarwal confirming the separation in a statement on social media on Thursday.

Agarwal, a social media personality and actress, said the decision was mutual and came after the couple realised their future goals and circumstances differed. She also asked people to respect their privacy and refrain from speculation about the reasons for their decision.

“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways,” Agarwal wrote on Instagram.

“I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space,” she added.

Shaw and Agarwal announced their engagement on March 8, with the India batter sharing a series of romantic pictures from the occasion. In one photograph, Shaw could be seen going down on one knee to propose to Agarwal, while another showed the couple displaying their engagement rings.

“From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's my perfect innings!" Shaw had captioned the post.

The engagement came at a pivotal point in Shaw's career, as he sought to rebuild his standing in domestic and franchise cricket. The right-handed batter, who made his India debut in 2018 with a century on his first Test against the West Indies, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh in the accelerated round of the IPL 2026 auction. However, Shaw did not play a single match in the 2026 IPL season.

Shaw joined the Delhi Capitals for ₹75 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction after going unsold in the initial rounds. His domestic career has also faced setbacks, with the batter released by Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in October 2024. The 26-year-old has since continued to play domestic cricket for Maharashtra.

Shaw has also removed his engagement photographs from his Instagram profile following the announcement.