Klopp Names 44 Players In His First Squad As Germany Head Coach

MENAFN - IANS) Frankfurt, Sep 17 (IANS) Jurgen Klopp named two squads for his first four matches in charge of Germany for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia in September and October.

Klopp has taken over from Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down after Germany's early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 59-year-old begins his tenure with a squad of 44 players blending experience and youth, while the goalkeeping department has also been revamped following Manuel Neuer's second retirement from international football.

The first 24-man squad will contest the opening two games, away to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on September 24 and at home to Greece in Augsburg on September 27.

A further 20 players will then join the group for the games against Serbia in Munich on October 1 and the return fixture against Greece in Thessaloniki on October 4, with most of those involved in the first two matches returning to their clubs.

Regarding the decision to name two squads, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach explained that he wants to assess as many players as possible, while also juggling the tight calendar with four fixtures - a new feature of this extended international break - and the need for players to recover after playing for their club and before returning home.

Following the Greece game in Augsburg, Noah Atubolu and Jonathan Burkardt will return to the senior squad after missing out on the World Cup, as will Maximilian Mittelstadt, Ridle Baku, Brajan Gruda, Said El Mala, Tom Bischof and FC Barcelona's Karim Adeyemi.

Finn Jeltsch, U17 World Cup and European Championship winner; Felix Keidel; U21 European champion Vitaly Janelt; and U21 internationals Mika Baur and Derry Scherhant have all been called up to the senior national team for the first time.

The German national team will debut under head coach Klopp in its first international game, wearing the 1990 retro away kit. In their opening UEFA Nations League match on September 24 in Amsterdam against the Netherlands, the DFB team will don green adidas jerseys.

The national team wore these kits when they won the World Cup in Italy in 1990; the away kit was worn in the semi-final penalty shootout win against England.

Germany squad vs. Netherlands and Greece

Goalkeepers

Finn Dahmen, Alexander Nubel, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders

Hennes Behrens, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Nathaniel Brown, Max Rosenfelder, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Philipp Treu, Josha Vagnoman

Midfielders

Nadiem Amiri, Bambase Conte, Yannik Engelhardt, Christ Führich, Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha, Kevin Schade, Anton Stach

Strikers

Younes Ebnoutalib, Kai Havertz

Germany squad vs. Serbia and Greece

Goalkeepers

Noah Atubolu, Finn Dahmen, Jonas Urbig

Defenders

Waldemar Anton, Ridle Baku, Finn Jeltsch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Malick Thiaw

Midfielders

Karim Adeyemi, Mika Baur, Tom Bischof, Said El Mala, Brajan Bruda, Vitaly Janelt, Felix Keidel, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz

Strikers

Jonathan Burkardt, Nick Woltemade