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President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva View Nasimi Gardens Complex In Shamakhi


2026-09-17 06:47:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the Nasimi Gardens complex in Shamakhi.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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