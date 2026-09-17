Baku Hosts Key Conference On Preserving Historical Religious Sites (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 10:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. A conference titled“Preservation of Historical and Religious Monuments: Challenges and Prospects,” organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions, has taken place in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The conference began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and the screening of a video about mosques that have been renovated as a reflection of the state's care for religious monuments.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by the Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions Ramin Mammadov, and Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova.

In his speech, Mammadov said that the creation of a unified database and digital map of historical and religious architectural monuments could serve as one of the starting points for joint activities.

He noted that every religious architectural site has a unique structure, its own history of origin and development, as well as traditions of use and worship that have evolved at that location over the centuries.

“In this regard, when necessary, alongside specialists in architecture, history, archaeology, and restoration and conservation, it would be beneficial to also involve theological experts in the process. After all, when restoring any religious monument, we must strive to preserve its historical authenticity, religious and spiritual significance, and unique characteristics to the greatest extent possible,” Mammadov said.

The committee chairman noted that the restoration of religious monuments is an expression of respect for the past, a commitment to national memory, and a sense of responsibility toward future generations.

Mammadov emphasized that one of the key areas of the large-scale construction effort underway in the liberated territories is the restoration of historical and religious monuments.

“The goal here is not merely to rebuild destroyed buildings. The restoration of cultural heritage sites that were destroyed, desecrated, or whose historical appearance was altered during the occupation represents the revival of our people's spiritual memory,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Karimli called for the protection of historical and religious monuments. The minister emphasized that the preservation of such monuments should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of state institutions.

“Preserving cultural heritage is not the task of state institutions alone. While the state carries this out through its own agencies and mechanisms, the entire population, all citizens, and civil society institutions must participate actively and approach the matter with sensitivity. This is because our cultural heritage is a reflection and expression of our national identity, historical consciousness, and historical memory. Protecting it is an obligation for each of us-a constitutional duty,” Karimli said.

He particularly highlighted the importance of more closely and actively involving the local population and representatives of religious communities in the process of safeguarding historical and cultural heritage.

The minister noted that armed conflicts and the complex situations arising in their aftermath create serious challenges and difficulties for the preservation of historical and cultural heritage.

“During the 30-year Armenian occupation, our historical and religious monuments located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan suffered severe damage; some were completely destroyed, and acts of vandalism have been observed. At the same time, instances of the illegal removal of cultural property-which is an integral part of these unique historical and religious monuments and complexes-from the country's territory have been recorded,” Karimli added.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Saadat Yusifova provided information about the scale of damage inflicted on religious and cultural heritage in the liberated territories, the removal of cultural assets from monuments, and issues concerning attribution and restitution.

She said that several projects are underway under the auspices of Interpol and UNESCO to address the damage inflicted on religious and cultural heritage in territories liberated from occupation, the removal of cultural property from monuments, as well as issues of attribution and restitution.

Yusifova noted that work is already underway in this area within the framework of Interpol and UNESCO. According to Yusifova, the analysis shows that in the territories liberated from occupation, 68 monuments were destroyed, while 114 monuments suffered damage of varying degrees and scale. Other monuments also sustained damage of varying degrees, and incidents of misappropriation and vandalism were recorded.

The deputy minister reported that the inventory of 130 monuments registered with the state in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur has not yet been completed. The main reason for this is the presence of landmines in these territories.

She noted that the inventory revealed that 9 tombs, 3 cemeteries, and 7 mosques registered with the state had been destroyed, while 25 mosques, 14 tombs, and 2 crypts had sustained damage of varying degrees.

Noting that damage had also been inflicted on Christian religious heritage, Yusifova pointed out that one church had been destroyed in the liberated territories, while 20 churches had sustained damage of varying degrees. She also reported that last year, 4 mosques, 7 mausoleums, 4 monasteries, and 13 churches were registered in the liberated territories.

In her speech, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sabina Hajiyeva, discussed the current state of examples of both Muslim and Christian religious heritage.

She noted that monuments in the liberated territories have been categorized based on their condition: completely destroyed, severely damaged, partially destroyed, or in fair to good condition. According to Hajiyeva, some monuments have been reduced to such a state that it is difficult to even determine their original function.

The head of the state service reported that, alongside Muslim religious monuments and cemeteries, instances of illegal interference and falsification have also been recorded at sites belonging to Christian religious heritage. It was noted that some small churches had fallen into ruin after years of neglect, while larger Christian monuments of historical significance had been subjected to various forms of interference.

The conference continued with panel sessions on the topics of “Preservation of cultural and religious heritage: law, practice, and opportunities” and“The significance of historical-religious sites in promoting traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism.”

The panel discussions focused on modern approaches to the preservation and restoration of religious and cultural heritage; cooperation among state institutions, religious communities, and civil society in protecting historical-religious monuments; opportunities for digitalization; and the role and significance of religious-architectural monuments-restored in the territories liberated from occupation-within the modern urban planning environment.

The event stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation among state institutions, academic circles, religious communities, and the public regarding the preservation, study, restoration, and transmission of historical-religious heritage to future generations.