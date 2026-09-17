ICODA Launches Free AI Visibility Tool: Find Out If Chatgpt Even Knows Your Crypto Project Exists







WROCŁAW, Poland, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICODA today launched a free AI Visibility Checker that scores crypto and blockchain brands' AI search visibility, meaning whether ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini actually cite them. That's a question Google rankings can't answer. The tool is live at icoda.io/ai-visibility/ and returns a scored report in about 30 seconds.

A #1 Google Ranking No Longer Means AI Knows a Brand Exists

Ranking on page one of Google says nothing about whether AI assistants ever mention a brand. More than 60% of users in the US and UK now ask an AI assistant a question they would once have typed into Google, and each assistant runs its own independent web search rather than reading Google's index. A crypto exchange can hold a top-three Google position for "best no-KYC exchange" and still be absent when the identical question is asked inside ChatGPT, because the two ranking systems no longer overlap. In categories like crypto exchanges, presales, and DeFi wallets, where trust signals decide whether AI names a brand at all, that gap is the difference between growth and invisibility.

What ICODA's AI Visibility Checker Measures

The checker tests whether a domain gets named when real buyer questions are asked across four AI engines, not whether it merely ranks in search. Enter a domain and the tool queries ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini with category-specific buyer questions, then checks whether the brand is cited by exact name, domain, or distinctive terms. The check filters against roughly 90 generic category words, so a mention of "an exchange" doesn't count as a citation. It also pulls Ahrefs search-volume and AI Overview data to size the market a project is invisible to, and audits robots.txt, schema markup, and the emerging llms.txt standard to check whether AI crawlers can even reach the site's content.

How the Free Report Breaks Down

The report scores a domain across four signals, each pointing to a different fix: