ICODA Launches Free AI Visibility Tool: Find Out If Chatgpt Even Knows Your Crypto Project Exists
|Signal
|What it checks
|Why it matters for crypto brands
|AI-Search Market
|Search volume, CPC, and AI Overview presence for the project's actual niche
|Sizes the demand a project is invisible to
|AI Answer Presence
|Whether ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini name the brand vs. competitors
|Shows the real citation gap, not a proxy metric
|Channel Plan
|Ranked moves across PR, Reddit, Quora, SEO, and YouTube
|Turns the gap into a prioritized fix list
|Technical Access
|robots.txt, structured data, and crawlability for 8 AI bots
|Flags blockers AI crawlers can't get past
A report takes under a minute and includes:
- A downloadable PDF and a shareable link A citation-gap comparison against named competitors A prioritized checklist a team can act on without hiring anyone
Why This Matters Most for Crypto and Web3 Brands
Trust, not domain age, decides whether AI cites a crypto or Web3 brand at all, and that makes the AI visibility gap especially costly in this sector. The same ChatGPT SEO and AI SEO methodology behind this checker has worked across ICODA's own clients:
- Defiway, a Web3 payment platform: ChatGPT-referred users converted at 46%, against 29% from Google organic, in 30 days Godex, an anonymous no-KYC exchange: ChatGPT-referral traffic grew 12x and passed 2,000 AI citations within six months, without paid ads, in a niche where paid advertising is heavily restricted ICODA's own site: now holds the #1 ChatGPT recommendation for "best crypto marketing agency," after a 600% visibility increase in four months
None of that shows up in a rank tracker. It only surfaces once someone checks whether AI names the brand at all.
Check AI Visibility in Under a Minute
The AI Visibility Checker is free, needs no signup for the sample report, and works for any crypto, fintech, or Web3 domain. Run it at icoda.io/ai-visibility/ to see which AI engines already know a project exists, and which ones have never heard of it.
About ICODA
ICODA is a crypto and blockchain marketing agency founded in 2017, offering AI SEO, ChatGPT SEO, and PR services that get exchanges, wallets, presales, and Web3 platforms cited across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Learn more at icoda.io.CONTACT: Media Contact ICODA Team ICODA Email:... Telegram: t.me/icoda
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