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ICODA Launches Free AI Visibility Tool: Find Out If Chatgpt Even Knows Your Crypto Project Exists


2026-09-17 06:47:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Does ChatGPT know your crypto brand? ICODA's free AI visibility tool audits your ChatGPT SEO and AI search visibility in under a minute.



WROCŁAW, Poland, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICODA today launched a free AI Visibility Checker that scores crypto and blockchain brands' AI search visibility, meaning whether ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini actually cite them. That's a question Google rankings can't answer. The tool is live at icoda.io/ai-visibility/ and returns a scored report in about 30 seconds.

A #1 Google Ranking No Longer Means AI Knows a Brand Exists

Ranking on page one of Google says nothing about whether AI assistants ever mention a brand. More than 60% of users in the US and UK now ask an AI assistant a question they would once have typed into Google, and each assistant runs its own independent web search rather than reading Google's index. A crypto exchange can hold a top-three Google position for "best no-KYC exchange" and still be absent when the identical question is asked inside ChatGPT, because the two ranking systems no longer overlap. In categories like crypto exchanges, presales, and DeFi wallets, where trust signals decide whether AI names a brand at all, that gap is the difference between growth and invisibility.

What ICODA's AI Visibility Checker Measures

The checker tests whether a domain gets named when real buyer questions are asked across four AI engines, not whether it merely ranks in search. Enter a domain and the tool queries ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini with category-specific buyer questions, then checks whether the brand is cited by exact name, domain, or distinctive terms. The check filters against roughly 90 generic category words, so a mention of "an exchange" doesn't count as a citation. It also pulls Ahrefs search-volume and AI Overview data to size the market a project is invisible to, and audits robots.txt, schema markup, and the emerging llms.txt standard to check whether AI crawlers can even reach the site's content.

How the Free Report Breaks Down

The report scores a domain across four signals, each pointing to a different fix:

Signal What it checks Why it matters for crypto brands
AI-Search Market Search volume, CPC, and AI Overview presence for the project's actual niche Sizes the demand a project is invisible to
AI Answer Presence Whether ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini name the brand vs. competitors Shows the real citation gap, not a proxy metric
Channel Plan Ranked moves across PR, Reddit, Quora, SEO, and YouTube Turns the gap into a prioritized fix list
Technical Access robots.txt, structured data, and crawlability for 8 AI bots Flags blockers AI crawlers can't get past


A report takes under a minute and includes:

  • A downloadable PDF and a shareable link
  • A citation-gap comparison against named competitors
  • A prioritized checklist a team can act on without hiring anyone

Why This Matters Most for Crypto and Web3 Brands

Trust, not domain age, decides whether AI cites a crypto or Web3 brand at all, and that makes the AI visibility gap especially costly in this sector. The same ChatGPT SEO and AI SEO methodology behind this checker has worked across ICODA's own clients:

  • Defiway, a Web3 payment platform: ChatGPT-referred users converted at 46%, against 29% from Google organic, in 30 days
  • Godex, an anonymous no-KYC exchange: ChatGPT-referral traffic grew 12x and passed 2,000 AI citations within six months, without paid ads, in a niche where paid advertising is heavily restricted
  • ICODA's own site: now holds the #1 ChatGPT recommendation for "best crypto marketing agency," after a 600% visibility increase in four months

None of that shows up in a rank tracker. It only surfaces once someone checks whether AI names the brand at all.

Check AI Visibility in Under a Minute

The AI Visibility Checker is free, needs no signup for the sample report, and works for any crypto, fintech, or Web3 domain. Run it at icoda.io/ai-visibility/ to see which AI engines already know a project exists, and which ones have never heard of it.

About ICODA

ICODA is a crypto and blockchain marketing agency founded in 2017, offering AI SEO, ChatGPT SEO, and PR services that get exchanges, wallets, presales, and Web3 platforms cited across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Learn more at icoda.io.

CONTACT: Media Contact ICODA Team ICODA Email:... Telegram: t.me/icoda

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