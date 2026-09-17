South Delhi Wins 3X3 India Quest, Secures Mongolia World Series Spot

3x3 India Quest 2026, the FIBA-sanctioned basketball competition backed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), wrapped up a high-octane two-day showdown at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi on September 15-16. According to a press release, the matches were contested with relentless intensity, each possession carrying weight with a slot at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia on the line. True to the format's reputation for speed and skill, teams battled through the 12-second shot clock and 10-minute game windows, with points earned translating directly into official FIBA ranking recognition, a first for most of the players competing, who have largely played in domestic, unranked formats until now. The matches kept crowds on their feet throughout, with quarter-final and semi-final matchups setting up a tightly fought summit contest for the 3x3 India Quest 2026 title.

Team South Delhi reigned supreme at 3x3 India Quest 2026, winning over Team Bulandshahr in a closely contested final to lift the inaugural trophy. The win earns Team South Delhi the opportunity to play in the qualifying draw at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, where they will play against some of the best teams in the world, marking the country's first direct pathway from a domestic 3x3 event to the international ranking circuit. Team Bulandshahr pushed the final to the wire, and their run through the tournament demonstrated the depth of 3x3 basketball talent that already exists in India.

Vision for Indian 3x3 Basketball

Brian L. Marcar, Managing Director & Founder, Tero Entertainment, said, "3x3 India Quest 2026 is exactly the kind of start we envisioned for 3x3 in India. Over two days, we saw the intensity, the skill, and the sheer hunger of these players to compete at a global level, and that tells us India's 3x3 story is only just the beginning. This was never staging a one off event; it was about proving that the appetite, the talent, and the audience are all here. Watching Team South Delhi earn their place on the road to Mongolia is the clearest validation of that belief, and we are only getting started on this journey. We have plans to execute numerous bigger tournaments over the next few years as part of our road to the Olympics vision to have the Indian team participate in the Olympic Games in 2028".

Chandrakant Singh, MD & CEO, Tero India, said, "What stood out most over these two days was the passion, the talent and the 3x3 skill of each of the participants. Seeing the engagement and professionalism of the players, we are even more confident that our strategy of allowing domestic talent to compete, be ranked, and be led towards the global circuit is relevant and strong. Seeing Team South Delhi book their spot at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia within our very first edition is an early sign that the grassroots-to-international pathway we are building is in motion, and we intend to keep strengthening it."

Vikas Tandon, CMO, Tero International, said, ''3x3 India Quest 2026 showed us that when you build an experience around music, culture, and high-intensity sport, young audiences don't just watch; they show up and engage. The energy at DLF Promenade, from the courtside crowds to what we saw across social platforms, confirmed that 3x3 speaks a language Gen Z already understands. That is the real opportunity for brands and partners here: a live property where sports and entertainment aren't separate tracks, but one connected experience for the Indian youth to engage with. As one of the next steps, we will set up and launch a 3x3 Academy at Delhi Public School R. K. Puram as part of our grassroots talent development focused strategy.''

Event Highlights

Between the on-court spectacle, Thai pop sensation MellaMay delivered an electrifying performance with an exclusive hindi rendition of Bounce - the theme song of 3x3 Champions Cup in Thailand that captivated the audience at DLF Promenade.

Acknowledgements

Tero Entertainment reiterated its gratitude to the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA) for their continued support in staging 3x3 India Quest 2026. Tero India also extended their appreciation towards 3.0 Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for smooth roll out of the entire project. (ANI)

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