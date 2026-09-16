China State Construction Int'l Mic Tech Gains Momentum, Completed-Home Sales Policy In The Chinese Mainland Accelerates Industry Transformation



HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Chinese Mainland's property sales system gradually shifts from a“sell-before-build” model to a“build-before-sell” approach, construction speed, delivery certainty and capital turnover efficiency are becoming key factors in reshaping developers' competitiveness. Leveraging its early-mover advantage in Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) and large-scale delivery capabilities, China State Construction International Holdings Limited (“China State Construction International” or the“Group”, stock code: 03311), provides property developers with a more reliable solution to shorten construction cycles, reduce capital tied up and accelerate cash collection under the new completed-property sales model. Recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the National Financial Regulatory Administration jointly issued the Notice on Improving the Commodity Housing Sales System, which stipulates that commodity housing projects must complete structural topping-out before obtaining pre-sale approval. The policy also gives priority to completed-home sales for newly granted land parcels and commodity housing projects that have not yet obtained construction planning permits. The policy direction implies that developers will receive cash inflows at a later stage, driving the industry away from a model heavily reliant on pre-sale cash flow and towards a new competitive landscape centred on product delivery capabilities, project management expertise and capital efficiency. MiC technology transfers key construction processes, including structural works, MEP systems, fit-out and equipment installation, to a factory environment before modules are transported to project sites for rapid hoisting and assembly. With more than 70% of construction work completed off-site, MiC can reduce overall construction time by approximately 60% compared with traditional building methods. Through standardisation, industrialised production and parallel construction processes, MiC helps reduce on-site uncertainties and post-completion rectification works, improving quality consistency and delivery predictability. The technology is particularly suitable for residential developments, affordable housing projects and large-scale public livelihood projects where speed, quality and cost control are critical. The Group has established both concrete MiC and steel-structure MiC technology systems and is advancing multiple projects across Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hong Kong, thereby building cross-regional replication and delivery capabilities. The Group currently owns 12 prefabrication manufacturing bases equipped with 85 intelligent production lines, with an annual production capacity of 130,000 modules. It has gradually established a fully integrated industrial value chain spanning technology research and development, manufacturing and project delivery, providing scalable industrialised construction solutions for property developers. In the first half of 2026, the Group's MiC business recorded rapid growth, with projects covering first-tier cities in the Chinese Mainland and expanding into second-tier markets. The Group has undertaken a number of residential projects, including Shenzhen Huazhang New Affordable Housing, Beijing Huapichang, Shanghai Tianlin Road, Tongzhou Jiukeshu and the light public housing in Kai Tak. The Tongzhou Jiukeshu project is the first MiC commercial residential development in the Chinese Mainland, fully demonstrating the applicability of MiC technology in the residential sector and laying the groundwork for the Group to undertake larger-scale projects in the future. As the property sector undergoes a transformation in its development model, the Group will continue to leverage its integrated strengths in“Technology + Investment + Construction + Asset Operation” to drive the large-scale adoption of MiC technology. Through more efficient and controllable construction solutions, the Group aims to help developers enhance delivery capabilities, optimise capital turnover and adapt to the new requirements brought about by completed-property sales, while contributing industrialised construction momentum to the development of high-quality housing. On-site Hoisting of Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) Modules at the Beijing Huapichang Project

