Miningnewsbreaks Auro Metals Inc. (TSX.V: AURO) (OTCQB: AURFF) Intersects 905.22 Metres At 0.60 G/T Gold And 0.12% Copper At Santa Barbara

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Auro Metals Inc.and may include paid advertising.

Auro (TSX.V: AURO) (OTCQB: AURFF) reported its fifth batch of assay results from the 2026 Phase I drill program at its wholly owned Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in Ecuador, highlighted by hole DSB-68 intersecting 905.22 metres grading 0.60 grams per tonne gold and 0.12% copper from 56.5 metres. DSB-68, the longest and deepest hole drilled at Santa Barbara to date, reached 1,282 metres and remained mineralized to the end of the hole. Other results included DSB-70 with 262.5 metres at 0.71 g/t gold and 0.10% copper, including 100.45 metres at 1.01 g/t gold and 0.11% copper, and DSB-69 with 200.55 metres at 0.59 g/t gold and 0.08% copper, including 57.83 metres at 1.06 g/t gold and 0.10% copper.

Auro completed its Phase I program with 11,047.35 metres drilled across 22 holes, with results reported for 17 holes and assays pending for five. The company has continued directly into its 20,000-metre Phase II program, which will test gaps between known portions of the deposit, new targets and extensions of mineralization at depth while conducting additional infill drilling ahead of a future resource update. Three additional drill rigs capable of reaching depths greater than 1,000 metres are expected to be mobilized, while Auro is also preparing samples for initial metallurgical test work covering gravity concentration, comminution, flotation and cyanide leaching.

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About Auro Metals Inc.

Auro Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Santa Barbara Project is a large-scale porphyry system comprising Indicated resources of 29.8 million tonnes grading 0.73 grams per tonne gold and 0.1% copper containing 697,000 ounces gold and 68 million pounds copper, and Inferred resources of 205.7 million tonnes grading 0.52 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper containing 3,418,000 ounces gold and 426 million pounds copper. For more detail, see the Company's mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SRK Consulting, effective March 23, 2026 which can be found on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

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