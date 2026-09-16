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Huawei AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Challenge Bring 3,800+ Players Together for Latest Baloot Tournament
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – September 16, 2026: More than 3,800 players took part in the latest edition of the AGC x Tarbi3ah Challenge Tournament, with 16 finalists making it to the Grand Final at the HUAWEI Flagship Store at ROSHN Front in Riyadh on August 28.
The tournament, organised by HUAWEI AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Challenge, saw players compete across four weeks of in-game qualifiers before the competition moved offline for its final stage. A total prize pool of SAR 100,000 was available across the tournament, with the two champions each taking home SAR 10,000 and the two runners-up receiving SAR 3,000 each.
The latest edition follows the tournament held earlier this year, turning what began as an individual competition into a recurring fixture for Saudi Arabia’s Baloot community.
Baloot has long been a familiar part of social life in Saudi Arabia. Tarbi3ah Challenge takes that tradition into a competitive digital setting, giving players the chance to test their skills against a wider field before bringing the top competitors together around the table for the final rounds.
Joseph Maroun, General Manager of Awamer Jazeera, a Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary of Ziipin Technology and producer of Tarbi3ah Challenge, said: “This tournament demonstrates the potential of Baloot to evolve beyond casual play into a structured competitive format. With strong community participation and the support of HUAWEI AppGallery, we are building a solid foundation for the future of mobile esports in the region. Looking ahead, Tarbi3ah Challenge is committed to expanding its competitive ecosystem to serve not only Saudi Arabia but also the wider Gulf region, meeting the growing demand for high-quality, localized esports experiences.”
For the 16 finalists in Riyadh, the Grand Final marked the end of a month-long competitive journey. Moving from online qualifiers to face-to-face play at the HUAWEI Flagship Store in ROSHN Front gave players the opportunity to meet their opponents in person and decide the tournament around the table.
The collaboration between HUAWEI AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Challenge is designed to build on that momentum through regular competition rather than standalone events, giving players more opportunities to compete while bringing the wider Baloot community together online and in person.
Following two editions in 2026, the tournament is establishing a regular competitive setting for one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known card games, connecting its longstanding cultural appeal with a growing mobile gaming audience.
The tournament, organised by HUAWEI AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Challenge, saw players compete across four weeks of in-game qualifiers before the competition moved offline for its final stage. A total prize pool of SAR 100,000 was available across the tournament, with the two champions each taking home SAR 10,000 and the two runners-up receiving SAR 3,000 each.
The latest edition follows the tournament held earlier this year, turning what began as an individual competition into a recurring fixture for Saudi Arabia’s Baloot community.
Baloot has long been a familiar part of social life in Saudi Arabia. Tarbi3ah Challenge takes that tradition into a competitive digital setting, giving players the chance to test their skills against a wider field before bringing the top competitors together around the table for the final rounds.
Joseph Maroun, General Manager of Awamer Jazeera, a Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary of Ziipin Technology and producer of Tarbi3ah Challenge, said: “This tournament demonstrates the potential of Baloot to evolve beyond casual play into a structured competitive format. With strong community participation and the support of HUAWEI AppGallery, we are building a solid foundation for the future of mobile esports in the region. Looking ahead, Tarbi3ah Challenge is committed to expanding its competitive ecosystem to serve not only Saudi Arabia but also the wider Gulf region, meeting the growing demand for high-quality, localized esports experiences.”
For the 16 finalists in Riyadh, the Grand Final marked the end of a month-long competitive journey. Moving from online qualifiers to face-to-face play at the HUAWEI Flagship Store in ROSHN Front gave players the opportunity to meet their opponents in person and decide the tournament around the table.
The collaboration between HUAWEI AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Challenge is designed to build on that momentum through regular competition rather than standalone events, giving players more opportunities to compete while bringing the wider Baloot community together online and in person.
Following two editions in 2026, the tournament is establishing a regular competitive setting for one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known card games, connecting its longstanding cultural appeal with a growing mobile gaming audience.
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