North America Modular Construction Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2035 As Demand Rises For Faster, Cost-Efficient And Sustainable Building Solutions
Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Modular Construction Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America Modular Construction Market to Reach USD 56.06 Billion by 2035 as Housing Demand and Labour Shortages Accelerate Adoption
The North America modular construction market reached USD 38.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.66% from 2026 through 2035. The market is expected to achieve a value of USD 56.06 billion by 2035, supported by persistent housing shortages, constrained construction labour availability, faster project delivery requirements, and growing investment in factory-built construction methods.
Labour constraints remain a significant catalyst for modular construction adoption across North America. More than 500,000 construction positions remain open in the United States, increasing pressure on developers, contractors, and public-sector agencies to use more efficient building methods. Modular construction can reduce project completion times by approximately 30% to 50% by enabling off-site module fabrication to occur concurrently with site preparation. This scheduling advantage is strengthening its appeal across residential, commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and infrastructure projects.
Market Growth Drivers
The United States is expected to retain its leading position in the North America modular construction market, supported by the scale of its residential building sector and growing demand for cost and schedule certainty. The national housing shortage, estimated at approximately 3.8 million units, is creating structural demand for construction methods capable of increasing housing supply while addressing affordability challenges.
Modular construction is gaining particular traction in high-cost coastal metropolitan markets, where labour expenses, land constraints, permitting delays, and housing affordability pressures can significantly affect project feasibility. Developers are increasingly evaluating permanent modular construction to improve quality control, limit on-site disruption, reduce material waste, and accelerate occupancy timelines.
Infrastructure spending associated with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is also expected to support the market indirectly. As infrastructure programs increase demand for skilled workers and place additional pressure on conventional construction capacity, modular solutions can help project owners maintain schedules and deliver essential facilities more efficiently.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- The United States dominates the regional market due to its large residential construction base, significant housing deficit, and increasing developer adoption of off-site building methods. Residential applications account for 55.4% of North American modular construction market volume, making residential construction the largest application segment. Commercial modular construction is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3%, driven by adoption across offices, retail properties, hotels, and other hospitality developments. Permanent modular construction remains the dominant product category, reflecting strong demand for durable residential, institutional, and commercial buildings. Relocatable modular construction is projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 30.4%, supported by emergency healthcare, disaster response, temporary education facilities, and other flexible space requirements.
Residential and Commercial Applications Lead Market Expansion
Residential construction continues to represent the largest source of modular market demand. Factory-controlled production can provide greater schedule predictability and consistent building quality, making modular methods increasingly relevant for multifamily housing, student accommodation, affordable housing, and selected single-family developments. The ability to shorten construction schedules can also help developers reduce financing exposure and bring housing inventory to market sooner.
Commercial adoption is advancing rapidly as hotel groups, real estate investors, and property developers seek repeatable building designs and more predictable delivery schedules. Hospitality projects are particularly well suited to modular construction because guest rooms and other standardized spaces can be manufactured efficiently at scale. Similar benefits are encouraging adoption in offices, retail properties, healthcare facilities, and educational buildings.
Demand for relocatable modular facilities is also rising as public agencies and private organizations prioritize adaptable space. These structures are increasingly used to address emergency medical capacity, disaster recovery needs, classroom shortages, workforce accommodation, and temporary administrative requirements.
North America Modular Construction Market Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 38.94 billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 56.06 billion Projected CAGR from 2026 to 2035: Approximately 4.66% Residential market share: 55.4% Estimated United States housing shortage: Approximately 3.8 million units
Looking ahead, the North America modular construction market is positioned for sustained expansion as housing demand, workforce shortages, cost pressures, and accelerated delivery requirements reshape construction strategies. Continued adoption across the United States, Canada, and Mexico is expected to establish modular construction as an increasingly important component of regional residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure development.
Key Topics Covered:
North America Modular Construction Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate North America Modular Construction Market Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights North America Modular Construction Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Modular Construction Market Market Forecast (2026-2033)
North America Modular Construction Market Market by Type
- Permanent Modular Construction Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Relocatable Buildings Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Modular Construction Market Market by Material
- Wood-Based Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Steel-Based Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Concrete-Based Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Modular Construction Market Market by End-Use
- Residential Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Commercial & Retail Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Healthcare Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Education Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Industrial Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Modular Construction Market Market by Region
- United States Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Canada Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Mexico Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Porter's Five Forces Analysis Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key North America Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profile Skanska AB Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Laing O'Rourke Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications CIMC Modular Building Systems Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Red Sea Housing Services Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Bouygues Construction Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Lendlease Group Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Katerra Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Broad Sustainable Building Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Others
List of Key Figures and Tables
- North America North America Modular Construction: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033 North America Modular Construction Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033 North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by Type (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by Type (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by Material (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by Material (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by End-Use (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by End-Use (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Modular Construction Market Supplier Selection North America Modular Construction Market Supplier Strategies
Companies Featured
- Skanska AB Laing O'Rourke CIMC Modular Building Systems Red Sea Housing Services Bouygues Construction Lendlease Group Katerra Inc. Broad Sustainable Building
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