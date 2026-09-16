North America Modular Construction Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2035 As Demand Rises For Faster, Cost-Efficient And Sustainable Building Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Labor and housing shortages are accelerating modular construction, creating opportunities in residential, hospitality, healthcare, education and disaster-response facilities.

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Modular Construction Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Modular Construction Market to Reach USD 56.06 Billion by 2035 as Housing Demand and Labour Shortages Accelerate Adoption

The North America modular construction market reached USD 38.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.66% from 2026 through 2035. The market is expected to achieve a value of USD 56.06 billion by 2035, supported by persistent housing shortages, constrained construction labour availability, faster project delivery requirements, and growing investment in factory-built construction methods.

Labour constraints remain a significant catalyst for modular construction adoption across North America. More than 500,000 construction positions remain open in the United States, increasing pressure on developers, contractors, and public-sector agencies to use more efficient building methods. Modular construction can reduce project completion times by approximately 30% to 50% by enabling off-site module fabrication to occur concurrently with site preparation. This scheduling advantage is strengthening its appeal across residential, commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and infrastructure projects.

Market Growth Drivers

The United States is expected to retain its leading position in the North America modular construction market, supported by the scale of its residential building sector and growing demand for cost and schedule certainty. The national housing shortage, estimated at approximately 3.8 million units, is creating structural demand for construction methods capable of increasing housing supply while addressing affordability challenges.

Modular construction is gaining particular traction in high-cost coastal metropolitan markets, where labour expenses, land constraints, permitting delays, and housing affordability pressures can significantly affect project feasibility. Developers are increasingly evaluating permanent modular construction to improve quality control, limit on-site disruption, reduce material waste, and accelerate occupancy timelines.

Infrastructure spending associated with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is also expected to support the market indirectly. As infrastructure programs increase demand for skilled workers and place additional pressure on conventional construction capacity, modular solutions can help project owners maintain schedules and deliver essential facilities more efficiently.

Key Market Trends and Insights



The United States dominates the regional market due to its large residential construction base, significant housing deficit, and increasing developer adoption of off-site building methods.

Residential applications account for 55.4% of North American modular construction market volume, making residential construction the largest application segment.

Commercial modular construction is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3%, driven by adoption across offices, retail properties, hotels, and other hospitality developments.

Permanent modular construction remains the dominant product category, reflecting strong demand for durable residential, institutional, and commercial buildings. Relocatable modular construction is projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 30.4%, supported by emergency healthcare, disaster response, temporary education facilities, and other flexible space requirements.

Residential and Commercial Applications Lead Market Expansion

Residential construction continues to represent the largest source of modular market demand. Factory-controlled production can provide greater schedule predictability and consistent building quality, making modular methods increasingly relevant for multifamily housing, student accommodation, affordable housing, and selected single-family developments. The ability to shorten construction schedules can also help developers reduce financing exposure and bring housing inventory to market sooner.

Commercial adoption is advancing rapidly as hotel groups, real estate investors, and property developers seek repeatable building designs and more predictable delivery schedules. Hospitality projects are particularly well suited to modular construction because guest rooms and other standardized spaces can be manufactured efficiently at scale. Similar benefits are encouraging adoption in offices, retail properties, healthcare facilities, and educational buildings.

Demand for relocatable modular facilities is also rising as public agencies and private organizations prioritize adaptable space. These structures are increasingly used to address emergency medical capacity, disaster recovery needs, classroom shortages, workforce accommodation, and temporary administrative requirements.

North America Modular Construction Market Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 38.94 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 56.06 billion

Projected CAGR from 2026 to 2035: Approximately 4.66%

Residential market share: 55.4% Estimated United States housing shortage: Approximately 3.8 million units

Looking ahead, the North America modular construction market is positioned for sustained expansion as housing demand, workforce shortages, cost pressures, and accelerated delivery requirements reshape construction strategies. Continued adoption across the United States, Canada, and Mexico is expected to establish modular construction as an increasingly important component of regional residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure development.

Key Topics Covered:

North America Modular Construction Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

North America Modular Construction Market Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

North America Modular Construction Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Modular Construction Market Market Forecast (2026-2033)

North America Modular Construction Market Market by Type



Permanent Modular Construction

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Relocatable Buildings

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Modular Construction Market Market by Material



Wood-Based

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Steel-Based

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Concrete-Based

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Modular Construction Market Market by End-Use



Residential

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Commercial & Retail

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Healthcare

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Education

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Industrial

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Modular Construction Market Market by Region



United States

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Canada

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Mexico

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supplier's Power

Buyer's Power

Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key North America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profile

Skanska AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Laing O'Rourke

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

CIMC Modular Building Systems

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Red Sea Housing Services

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Bouygues Construction

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Lendlease Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Katerra Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Broad Sustainable Building

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications Others

List of Key Figures and Tables



North America North America Modular Construction: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033

North America Modular Construction Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033

North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by Type (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by Type (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by Material (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by Material (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by End-Use (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by End-Use (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Modular Construction Historical Market: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Modular Construction Market Forecast: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Modular Construction Market Supplier Selection North America Modular Construction Market Supplier Strategies

Companies Featured



Skanska AB

Laing O'Rourke

CIMC Modular Building Systems

Red Sea Housing Services

Bouygues Construction

Lendlease Group

Katerra Inc. Broad Sustainable Building

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