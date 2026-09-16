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WSO2 Agent Manager Brings Sovereign AI Governance to Enterprise Agent Sprawl
(MENAFN- Procre8) UAE, Dubai – September, 2026 – WSO2 today announced the general availability of WSO2 Agent Manager, an open control plane that governs AI agents across any framework, model, or deployment, helping enterprises put agents in production with confidence and regain control of agent sprawl. Fully open source and deployable anywhere, Agent Manager gives enterprises complete sovereignty over how they manage their own agents, regardless of framework.
WSO2 Agent Manager launched in beta in June 2026. Agent Manager lets enterprises secure, operate, and manage their entire agent estate, whether controlling what agents access (LLM, MCP and agent level guardrails, agent identity) or how they run (sandboxed runtime, observability, evaluation). Companies can now manage the full agent lifecycle in one place, cleanly separating agent governance infrastructure from agent logic. Implementing agent controls in a centralized and open platform gives teams consistent compliance enforcement and more flexibility: swapping models, frameworks, or deployments without rebuilding agent governance. General availability adds per-agent, per-environment agent identity controls, MCP-level governance and a sandboxed runtime within the platform.
"Speed and control get treated like a tradeoff. They shouldn't be," said Dr. Rania Khalaf, chief AI officer at WSO2. "Teams want the freedom to use the best model or framework for the job at hand and control has to respect that heterogeneity. When governance is separated from agent logic, it can scale across frameworks instead of being locked into one ecosystem. Speed comes because of control that never needs to be rebuilt, and that’s exactly what WSO2 Agent Manager delivers."
Why every enterprise needs an open agent control plane
Enterprise agent deployment continues to outpace the infrastructure meant to govern it. Most organizations have stitched together tools bought for separate jobs: a gateway for traffic, an identity system for credentials, an observability platform for monitoring. Yet none of them cover the full agent lifecycle. Gartner predicts the average global Fortune 500 enterprise will have more than 150,000 agents in use by 2028, while only 13% of organizations think they have the right AI agent governance in place. Left unmanaged, that scale becomes agent sprawl: agents nobody can fully see, govern, or shut down.
Agent identity is where that gap has been slowest to close. Agents are still squeezed into identity categories built for people, and the moment one calls a tool or an MCP server, there's often no policy layer at all. Identity has to be central to any control plane, not an afterthought bolted on later.
The control plane must also stay flexible enough to meet changing AI needs. Providers change terms, throttle capacity, or deprecate models with little notice, and enterprises increasingly require the flexibility to keep critical agents running without depending on a single vendor's infrastructure. That flexibility is what delivers sovereignty from vendor lock-in.
WSO2 Agent Manager launched in beta in June 2026. Agent Manager lets enterprises secure, operate, and manage their entire agent estate, whether controlling what agents access (LLM, MCP and agent level guardrails, agent identity) or how they run (sandboxed runtime, observability, evaluation). Companies can now manage the full agent lifecycle in one place, cleanly separating agent governance infrastructure from agent logic. Implementing agent controls in a centralized and open platform gives teams consistent compliance enforcement and more flexibility: swapping models, frameworks, or deployments without rebuilding agent governance. General availability adds per-agent, per-environment agent identity controls, MCP-level governance and a sandboxed runtime within the platform.
"Speed and control get treated like a tradeoff. They shouldn't be," said Dr. Rania Khalaf, chief AI officer at WSO2. "Teams want the freedom to use the best model or framework for the job at hand and control has to respect that heterogeneity. When governance is separated from agent logic, it can scale across frameworks instead of being locked into one ecosystem. Speed comes because of control that never needs to be rebuilt, and that’s exactly what WSO2 Agent Manager delivers."
Why every enterprise needs an open agent control plane
Enterprise agent deployment continues to outpace the infrastructure meant to govern it. Most organizations have stitched together tools bought for separate jobs: a gateway for traffic, an identity system for credentials, an observability platform for monitoring. Yet none of them cover the full agent lifecycle. Gartner predicts the average global Fortune 500 enterprise will have more than 150,000 agents in use by 2028, while only 13% of organizations think they have the right AI agent governance in place. Left unmanaged, that scale becomes agent sprawl: agents nobody can fully see, govern, or shut down.
Agent identity is where that gap has been slowest to close. Agents are still squeezed into identity categories built for people, and the moment one calls a tool or an MCP server, there's often no policy layer at all. Identity has to be central to any control plane, not an afterthought bolted on later.
The control plane must also stay flexible enough to meet changing AI needs. Providers change terms, throttle capacity, or deprecate models with little notice, and enterprises increasingly require the flexibility to keep critical agents running without depending on a single vendor's infrastructure. That flexibility is what delivers sovereignty from vendor lock-in.
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