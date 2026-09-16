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Mastercard collaborates with HyperPay to launch HyperSpend, enhancing the Future of SME Spend Management in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- OMC) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 15 September 2026: Mastercard collaborates with HyperPay to launch its HyperSpend platform, a next-generation integrated spend management platform that enables SMEs across Saudi Arabia to issue corporate prepaid cards while enjoying full control over company expenses.
Through HyperPay’s Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) infrastructure in collaboration with Mastercard’s global network, small and medium sized businesses will be able to instantly issue multi-currency cards, fund them in real time, set spending limits, automate approvals and monitor transactions through advanced analytics and reporting tools.
HyperSpend offers a fully digital onboarding experience, using automated Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) capabilities to streamline account opening and verification. This allows SMEs to activate accounts quickly and begin transacting with minimal friction, eliminating many of the manual processes traditionally associated with corporate banking.
Interested companies can obtain virtual and physical Mastercard cards on demand and manage them through self-service dashboards and application programming interfaces.
In addition, eligible HyperSpend cardholders may have access to special cashback incentives on purchases made with their Hyperspend cards as part of a limited-period market-wide campaign when made available.
HyperPay spend is aiming to have a meaningful impact on SMEs by reducing operational overheads, improving expense governance with multi-level approval workflows, simplifying reimbursement and reconciliation processes and giving finance teams real-time visibility into corporate spending.
“At Mastercard, we work together with key stakeholders across the financial ecosystem to empower businesses big and small to thrive in the digital world. We are delighted to join forces with HyperPay, combining our collaboration to deliver tangible benefits to companies at scale. The initiative builds on our regional SME resilience platform, designed to help small businesses across the Middle East sustain operations, enhance digital capabilities and recover from disruption,” said Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.
“HyperPay is committed to supporting the digital transformation of businesses in Saudi Arabia while boosting their productivity and resilience. Our collaboration with Mastercard positions us as one of the unique fintech companies in the Kingdom to offer a comprehensive CaaS and spend management solution tailored to the needs of SMEs and growing enterprises. By bringing card issuance, expenses, controls, reporting and reconciliation together on a single platform, HyperSpend will enable Saudi businesses to save time, increase financial accuracy, strengthen governance and accelerate digitization,” said Muhannad Ebwini, founder & CEO, HyperPay.
Saudi Arabia is home to a dynamic SME ecosystem, with over 1.8 million small businesses currently operating in the Kingdom, supported by a conducive business environment and sizeable government investments. Vision 2030 targets a rise in SME contribution to GDP to 35% by the end of the decade. The launch reinforces Mastercard’s broader commitment to helping small businesses digitize, build resilience and grow with confidence, including through Built Small, Moving Strong, its regional SME resilience platform created to help small businesses navigate uncertainty, supply chain disruption and changing market conditions. It also supports Mastercard’s global commitment to connect and protect 500 million individuals and small businesses by 2030.
Through HyperPay’s Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) infrastructure in collaboration with Mastercard’s global network, small and medium sized businesses will be able to instantly issue multi-currency cards, fund them in real time, set spending limits, automate approvals and monitor transactions through advanced analytics and reporting tools.
HyperSpend offers a fully digital onboarding experience, using automated Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) capabilities to streamline account opening and verification. This allows SMEs to activate accounts quickly and begin transacting with minimal friction, eliminating many of the manual processes traditionally associated with corporate banking.
Interested companies can obtain virtual and physical Mastercard cards on demand and manage them through self-service dashboards and application programming interfaces.
In addition, eligible HyperSpend cardholders may have access to special cashback incentives on purchases made with their Hyperspend cards as part of a limited-period market-wide campaign when made available.
HyperPay spend is aiming to have a meaningful impact on SMEs by reducing operational overheads, improving expense governance with multi-level approval workflows, simplifying reimbursement and reconciliation processes and giving finance teams real-time visibility into corporate spending.
“At Mastercard, we work together with key stakeholders across the financial ecosystem to empower businesses big and small to thrive in the digital world. We are delighted to join forces with HyperPay, combining our collaboration to deliver tangible benefits to companies at scale. The initiative builds on our regional SME resilience platform, designed to help small businesses across the Middle East sustain operations, enhance digital capabilities and recover from disruption,” said Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.
“HyperPay is committed to supporting the digital transformation of businesses in Saudi Arabia while boosting their productivity and resilience. Our collaboration with Mastercard positions us as one of the unique fintech companies in the Kingdom to offer a comprehensive CaaS and spend management solution tailored to the needs of SMEs and growing enterprises. By bringing card issuance, expenses, controls, reporting and reconciliation together on a single platform, HyperSpend will enable Saudi businesses to save time, increase financial accuracy, strengthen governance and accelerate digitization,” said Muhannad Ebwini, founder & CEO, HyperPay.
Saudi Arabia is home to a dynamic SME ecosystem, with over 1.8 million small businesses currently operating in the Kingdom, supported by a conducive business environment and sizeable government investments. Vision 2030 targets a rise in SME contribution to GDP to 35% by the end of the decade. The launch reinforces Mastercard’s broader commitment to helping small businesses digitize, build resilience and grow with confidence, including through Built Small, Moving Strong, its regional SME resilience platform created to help small businesses navigate uncertainty, supply chain disruption and changing market conditions. It also supports Mastercard’s global commitment to connect and protect 500 million individuals and small businesses by 2030.
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