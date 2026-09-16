SOL: New Korean Restaurant In Dhaka
SOL is the newest restaurant of this league. Opened only in December 2025, this place has already made its mark in terms of authenticity, taste and variation. SOL serves only Korean food and that too 100pc halal. This particular element has added an extra stamp of acceptability to the local diners.
The SOL menu offers around hundred dishes, all prepared under the expert guidance of a two-decades-experienced chef.
The menu has an assortment of appetizers: Jeons (pancakes), Twigims (Tempuras), Tteokbokki (rice cakes), a variety of Kimbaps (bite-sized dried seaweed rolls, filled with meat, cooked rice/vegetables/cooked seafood). There are a number of Mandus (dumplings) too - Truffle beef/Green Knot/Beef Kimchi are some of the diners' favorites.
The Salad segment is rich with combinations of different types, which are done with cuttlefish, prawn, salmon, potato, walnut etc. An array of soups and stews -- done with shredded beef/oxtail/soybean paste/kimchi/seafood and tofu can be paired with any of the above appetizers.
Korean Hotpot is a universal favorite and SOL has a few of those. Chicken and beef dishes are done according to authentic Korean cooking style. The Seafood segment of the menu is a rich spread of seabass, octopus, eel, mackerel, salmon and cod.
There are a few vegetarian dishes for the veg lovers too. Rice and Noodles are the main accompaniments of any Oriental cuisine. SOL is no exception, with a huge spread of these. Chobaps (fried tofu pockets), and Hoe (Sashimi) come in a variety of preparations. The Ocean's Crown is literally a centerpiece for the table. This seven-course food (a curation of nigiri, sashimi, scallop, tuna, salmon, and finished with Hamachi and shiso) -- is presented on a gilded stand and thus named so. There are a number of dishes that make up the seven Course Signature Meal. This has all the typical Korean elements like soup/salad/bulgogi and noodles.
Korean BBQ has gained international fame, mainly because of their tabletop cooking. SOL has all its tables fully equipped with proper BBQ provisions right on the table. This segment of the menu features stellar items like Wagyu A5 Ribeye, Angus Beef Ribeye, Beef Brisket, Prime Lamb Chops, among others. There are different assortments of BBQ too, which feature both regular and premium varieties.
The beverages offered here are mainly different combinations of tea (blue pea/iced pineapple/honey grass mint/hibiscus), coupled with regulars like soft drinks and fresh fruit juices.
For desserts, there are only two options to choose from - Dark Harmony (a fudgy chocolate cake with creamy chocolate topping) and Velvet Noire (chocolate mochi with ginger cream and marmalade, ginger crumble).
SOL is open from 1:00 pm (2:00 pm on Fridays) till 11 pm. This 100 percent halal Korean restaurant has tabletop barbeque as its special feature. The green mosaic tables are all set with this --which allows the guests to prepare the food according to their tastes and combinations.
SOL is at the top floor of Ventura Mall, Road 103, Gulshan 2. The chic décor done in, muted shades of gray and beige, offers a cool dining for around 60-plus guests. Being on the top floor of a high-rise-a beautiful view of the city skyline can be viewed while savoring a typical Korean meal. This panoramic view, coupled with an authentic array of Korea's popular foods -- makes it a truly exciting journey into Korean cuisine.Spread the word More from RestaurantsView All Latest NewsSee All Rising costs threaten Hajj affordability as Bangladesh prepares for 2027 seasonTourism11 minutes ago Cox's Bazar needs better connectivity, infrastructure to unlock tourism potentialHotels17 minutes ago SOL: New Korean restaurant in DhakaRestaurants24 minutes ago Star Alliance to open dedicated lounge at Incheon AirportAirport Lounge27 minutes ago HSIA T3 contract negotiation with Japan underwayAirports and Infrastructure30 minutes ago EgyptAir plans Singapore-Cairo service via Sydney in 2027Airlines and Routes33 minutes ago Thai Airways sees stronger Bangladesh demand, plans Auckland returnAviation37 minutes ago Air Astra eyes 2027 launch for int'l flights to Singapore, Kuala LumpurAirlines and Routes42 minutes ago Ethiopian Airlines sees Bangladesh as key gateway between South Asia, 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