Kid Cudi Marks 17 Years Of 'Man On The Moon': September 15Th 2009 My Life Changed

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Rapper Kid Cudi marked the 17th anniversary of his debut studio album titled“Man on the Moon: The End of Day”, saying the 2009 record changed his life and was created to help young listeners feel less alone.

Cudi took to Instagram, where he shared the cover of“Man On The Moon” and thanked collaborators including Plain Pat, Emile, Dot and Kanye West for believing in him and helping him“change the whole game for the better.”

He went on to write on Instagram:“HAPPY 17TH ANNIVERSARY TO ONE OF THE ILLEST ALBUMS EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF MUSIC.”

Cudi said:“Sept 15th 2009 my life changed. It was never the same after that. My message was simple, help youngin's not feel alone and bring shelter for those that were lost. I have made countless fans throughout my 18 year run, and it all started with this album.”

He thanked the collaborators.

“I wanna thank Plain Pat, Emile, Dot, and Kanye. With out you 4, things would not have gone the way they did. U believed in me. U saw something in me I dont think I even noticed in myself at first. Ur my brothers, and I love yall endlessly. I hope you all know we did something no one else has been able to do since, and thats change the whole game for the better.”

The rapper went on to add:“I sit in my thoughts sometime and skim memories, moments that made me feel good, moments that made me feel bad. All of it. And I know it all was apart of the plan. To all my fans across the world, to any kid that listened to this album or is just discovering it now, I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART.”

He added:“These are my stories, this is my heart, this is my soul. Just for you so u can never feel alone. Always remember, I am your Big Brother. And I said this will be my world. I told u so... And a EXTRA SPECIAL shout out to Sylvia Rhone, who saw my spirit and my gift very early and took a bet on me. I love u too Queen. Thank You for believing in me.”

Man on the Moon: The End of Day is the debut studio album by the American rapper Kid Cudi. A concept album narrated by fellow rapper and GOOD Music labelmate Common, it follows the release of his first full-length project A Kid Named Cudi in 2008, and is the first installment of the Man on the Moon trilogy.

Man on the Moon: The End of Day spawned three singles-"Day 'n' Nite", "Make Her Say" and "Pursuit of Happiness.”

To further promote the album, he toured with Asher Roth and Lady Gaga, respectively. The album received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised its composition and unique approach to the hip-hop genre. Along with being included on several lists for best albums of that year, Man on the Moon: The End of Day received three Grammy Awards nominations.