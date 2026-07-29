Naxal Memorial Demolished In Narayanpur Search Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), July 29 (IANS) Security forces demolished a memorial erected by Naxalites during a joint search operation in Toyapara village under Dhanora Police Station on Tuesday.

The action formed part of continuous intensive searches being conducted in areas recently freed from Naxal influence.

A joint team of the Chhattisgarh Police and a battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out the operation with the assistance of local villagers.

The memorial, constructed by a Naxal organisation, was intended to project its influence and serve as a tool of propaganda in the region.

Officials said the area has been cleared of active Naxal presence, and security forces are now focussing on eliminating remaining symbols and residual influence of the banned organisation.

The demolition of the memorial is seen as a step towards removing visible markers of Naxal propaganda and restoring normalcy.

Narayanpur Police and other security agencies have been conducting sustained anti-Naxal operations across the district.

These efforts aim to establish lasting peace, improve security and create conditions conducive to development in the once-affected villages.

Authorities emphasised that the operations are being carried out systematically to ensure that no space is left for the revival of Naxal activities or ideology.

Local residents have been cooperating with the forces, providing information and support during search operations.

The Narayanpur Police has appealed to the general public to immediately share any information related to Naxal activities with the nearest police station or security forces.

The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, the police assured.

Officials noted that such measures, combined with development initiatives, are helping to build confidence among villagers and strengthen the presence of the administration in the area.

The continuous deployment of forces and regular search operations reflect the determination of the state to permanently free the region from the shadow of Left Wing Extremism.

The demolition of the memorial marks another visible assertion of administrative control in a post-Naxal-free zone of Narayanpur district.