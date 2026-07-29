Over 2 Lakh Affected By Odisha Floods CM Majhi Assures All Support, Intensifies Relief Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, July 29 (IANS) As floods affected more than two lakh people across several districts of Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday assured that the life and safety of every citizen remained the state government's top priority.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that he is personally keeping a close watch on the flood situation across the state.

"The life and safety of every citizen of the state are our highest priority. My government and I have been closely monitoring the incessant rainfall and flood situation in some rivers at every moment," Chief Minister Majhi added.

The Chief Minister said that he had reviewed the flood situation with the Chief Secretary and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and directed the entire administrative machinery to ensure the safety and well-being of people living in the affected areas.

"I appeal to all of you not to panic or be afraid. We stand firmly with you at every step. Please follow the advisories issued by the administration and remain safe," CM Majhi urged.

Highlighting the steps taken by the state government to tackle evolving situation, the Chief Minister told that to strengthen flood management, three senior IAS officers have been deputed to personally supervise evacuation, relief, and rescue operations in Baleswar, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts, which are among the worst affected by the floods.

He said that the Special Relief Commissioner's Office and the State Emergency Operation Centre have been directed to function round the clock to closely monitor river water levels and the overall flood situation.

He added that personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services, and police have also been kept on full alert to evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying areas whenever required.

Chief Minister Majhi also said that adequate safe drinking water, cooked food, emergency healthcare services, anti-snake venom, and adequate fodder for livestock are available at all the relief shelters in the affected areas of the state.

Similarly, to prevent theft and protect the property of evacuated families, police had intensified night patrolling in vulnerable areas.

The officials have been directed to ensure the prompt assessment of flood damage and the speedy disbursement of compensation to people whose houses and agricultural land had been affected.