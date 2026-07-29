Thousands Of Job Aspirants Warn Of Jantar Mantar Type Protest Over Exam Irregularities In Jharkhand

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, July 29 (IANS) Thousands of job aspirants took to the streets in Ranchi on Wednesday to protest against irregularities, discrepancies and unresolved demands related to various recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The protesters warned that if the government fails to act promptly on their demands, they will turn the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium into a permanent protest site on the lines of Delhi's Jantar Mantar and launch an indefinite dharna.

The aspirants organised a 'Constitution March' from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, drawing participants from several districts across the state.

The march began at around 4 p.m. and witnessed large-scale participation despite intermittent rain.

Protesters briefly halted due to a heavy downpour but resumed the march towards Albert Ekka Chowk once the rain subsided.

The administration had made extensive security arrangements for the march. A large police force was deployed along the route from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk to maintain law and order.

Carrying banners, placards and posters, the demonstrators raised slogans demanding accountability and transparency in the recruitment process.

Some of the banners read:“Stop playing with the future of JPSC aspirants”;“End manipulation in the Excise Constable recruitment process”;“Tell us the price of a JPSC seat, we are arranging the money”;“Hemant Soren, resign”; and“Fix accountability in JPSC and JSSC”.

The protesters maintained that their agitation would continue until transparency is ensured in recruitment examinations and pending demands are addressed.

They said that if the government does not take positive steps, the stadium will be converted into a permanent protest venue.

According to the aspirants, hundreds of candidates would begin an indefinite dharna at the stadium from Wednesday itself, and the movement would be intensified in phases.

The Constitution March disrupted traffic movement across several key roads in Ranchi. Long queues of vehicles were seen from Kachahari Chowk to Albert Ekka Chowk, with congestion spilling over to Main Road, Radium Road and Lalpur Road, where traffic moved at a very slow pace for hours.

The protest continued till late Wednesday evening, with attention focused on the aspirants' next course of action and the government's response to their demands.