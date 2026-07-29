BAHRI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WITH NET PROFIT OF $ 2.75 BILLION
(MENAFN- ipexcellera) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 29 July 2026: The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (“Bahri” or the “Company”, 4030 on the Saudi Exchange), the Kingdom’s leading shipping and logistics provider, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reporting revenue and net profit of $ 6.31 billion and $ 2.75 billion, respectively.
Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, Chief Executive Officer of Bahri, commented:
“Bahri delivered an exceptionally strong second quarter, capping an outstanding first half of 2026 while navigating through an unprecedented volatile operating environment in the Arabian Gulf. Our people maintained disciplined execution, supported by flexible fleet deployment, strong customer relationships and the scale of our global network. These results reflect our ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining the reliable flow of essential trade across the Kingdom and global markets.
Throughout this period, our foremost priority remained the safety of our people and the protection of our vessels. Our whole fleet remained commercially deployed during the quarter, enabling Bahri to provide continuity of service to our customers. We also made significant progress in advancing our fleet expansion and modernization program. During the quarter, we acquired five IMO2 MR chemical tankers and divested an older VLCC, bringing our owned fleet to a record 107 vessels. We also signed a newbuild contract for two additional RoCon vessels, supporting our long-term growth ambitions.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution of our strategy, while continuing to play our part in supporting the resilience of supply chains in the Kingdom and globally amid ongoing disruptions, and in delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”
SECOND QUARTER 2026 OVERVIEW
Bahri delivered another record quarter in Q2 2026, with revenue increasing 156% year-on-year to $ 6.31 billion, supported primarily by the outstanding performance of Bahri Oil and stronger contributions from all other business units. Overall, revenue growth was driven by higher freight rates, increased trading days, and expanded charter-in activity to meet higher customer requirements amid continued geopolitical disruption and evolving global trade flows.
Group EBITDA increased 209% year-on-year to $ 3.39 billion, with EBITDA margin expanding to 54% from 45% in Q2 2025. EBITDA growth was led by Bahri Oil, benefiting from increased freight rates and strong commercial execution, while all other business units also recorded year-on-year EBITDA growth. The Group additionally benefited from a stronger contribution from its associate company, Petredec, reflecting the strength and diversification of Bahri's broader business portfolio.
Net profit attributable to Bahri shareholders reached a record $ 2.75 billion, representing an increase of 574% compared with Q2 2025, reflecting the significant improvement in operating profitability across the Group. Compared with the previous quarter, revenue increased 27%, while EBITDA and net profit rose by 20% and 28%, respectively.
FIRST HALF 2026 OVERVIEW
Bahri delivered an exceptional first half of 2026, reporting revenue of $ 11.27 billion, up 144% year-on-year, reflecting stronger freight rates, higher charter-in activity, and broad-based growth across the Group's diversified business portfolio. EBITDA increased 171% to $ 6.23 billion, lifting EBITDA margin to 55% from 50% in the corresponding period last year, supporting strong operating leverage and higher income from associated companies.
Net profit attributable to Bahri shareholders reached a record $ 4.90 billion during the first six months of the year, an increase of 3.4x compared with $ 940 million in H1 2025. Net operating cash flow increased 235% year-on-year to $ 3.87 billion and lower capital expenditure of $ 615 million, resulted in positive free cash flow of
$ 3.25 billion and further improved the Company’s financial strength and flexibility.
Bahri continued to execute its fleet expansion and modernization strategy during the period, acquiring five chemical tankers, progressing its newbuild programme, and further enhancing its integrated maritime capabilities. Supported by positive free cash flow, lower gross debt and higher earnings, net debt declined to $ 6.62 billion by the end of June 2026, reducing net debt-to-EBITDA to 0.72x and reinforcing the Company's financial flexibility to support future growth opportunities.
KEY OPERATIONAL & STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS (Q2 2026)
•Maintained zero fatalities and zero oil spills, reflecting Bahri’s continued commitment to safety, disciplined operations, and responsible maritime practices.
•Improved the 12-month rolling Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) to 0.13 injuries per million work hours, reflecting continued progress in operational safety performance.
•Successfully maintained full commercial deployment across the owned fleet throughout the quarter despite continued geopolitical disruption affecting regional shipping routes, demonstrating Bahri's operational resilience and customer focus.
•Expanded Bahri's owned fleet to a record 107 vessels through the acquisition of five IMO2 MR chemical tankers and the divestment of one older VLCC, advancing the Company's fleet modernization strategy.
•Continued executing the long-term fleet expansion programme through the signing of a contract for two additional RoCon newbuild vessels, supporting future growth and strengthening Bahri's integrated logistics capabilities.
•Continued the transition towards a larger owned fleet by reducing the number of long-term leased chemical tankers, supporting higher earnings quality and greater operational control.
•Following the quarter, Bahri Integrated Logistics inaugurated its new 95,000 square metre bonded zone warehouse at Jeddah Islamic Port, further strengthening its logistics capabilities and integrated service offering.
ABOUT BAHRI
Established in 1978 as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, Bahri is the Kingdom’s leading shipping and logistics company and a global leader in maritime transportation.
Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Bahri operates a fleet of 109 vessels, of which 107 vessels are owned, while two vessels are under long-term leases, as well as three floating seawater desalination barges, as of end-June 2026. Bahri is recognized as one of the world’s largest owners of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).
The Company’s diversified operations span a broad range of services, including the transportation of crude oil, clean petroleum products, chemicals, and dry bulk and breakbulk cargo, as well as the purchase, sale, chartering, and operation of vessels in support of these activities. Bahri also provides integrated logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, warehousing, customs clearance, cargo handling and stowage, and contract logistics. Additionally, it has expanded into the seawater desalination sector through the operation of floating desalination barges.
Bahri also holds non-controlling equity interests in Petredec Group, a leading liquefied petroleum gas shipping and trading company; the National Grain Company, which operates a grain handling terminal in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia; and Saudi shipbuilder International Maritime Industries.
Supported by a team of over 5,000 professionals across our onshore and offshore operations, Bahri is committed to advancing Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of the Kingdom as a strategic regional maritime hub and logistics gateway, while maintaining its role as a vital and responsible participant in the global supply chain.
Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, Chief Executive Officer of Bahri, commented:
“Bahri delivered an exceptionally strong second quarter, capping an outstanding first half of 2026 while navigating through an unprecedented volatile operating environment in the Arabian Gulf. Our people maintained disciplined execution, supported by flexible fleet deployment, strong customer relationships and the scale of our global network. These results reflect our ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining the reliable flow of essential trade across the Kingdom and global markets.
Throughout this period, our foremost priority remained the safety of our people and the protection of our vessels. Our whole fleet remained commercially deployed during the quarter, enabling Bahri to provide continuity of service to our customers. We also made significant progress in advancing our fleet expansion and modernization program. During the quarter, we acquired five IMO2 MR chemical tankers and divested an older VLCC, bringing our owned fleet to a record 107 vessels. We also signed a newbuild contract for two additional RoCon vessels, supporting our long-term growth ambitions.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution of our strategy, while continuing to play our part in supporting the resilience of supply chains in the Kingdom and globally amid ongoing disruptions, and in delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”
SECOND QUARTER 2026 OVERVIEW
Bahri delivered another record quarter in Q2 2026, with revenue increasing 156% year-on-year to $ 6.31 billion, supported primarily by the outstanding performance of Bahri Oil and stronger contributions from all other business units. Overall, revenue growth was driven by higher freight rates, increased trading days, and expanded charter-in activity to meet higher customer requirements amid continued geopolitical disruption and evolving global trade flows.
Group EBITDA increased 209% year-on-year to $ 3.39 billion, with EBITDA margin expanding to 54% from 45% in Q2 2025. EBITDA growth was led by Bahri Oil, benefiting from increased freight rates and strong commercial execution, while all other business units also recorded year-on-year EBITDA growth. The Group additionally benefited from a stronger contribution from its associate company, Petredec, reflecting the strength and diversification of Bahri's broader business portfolio.
Net profit attributable to Bahri shareholders reached a record $ 2.75 billion, representing an increase of 574% compared with Q2 2025, reflecting the significant improvement in operating profitability across the Group. Compared with the previous quarter, revenue increased 27%, while EBITDA and net profit rose by 20% and 28%, respectively.
FIRST HALF 2026 OVERVIEW
Bahri delivered an exceptional first half of 2026, reporting revenue of $ 11.27 billion, up 144% year-on-year, reflecting stronger freight rates, higher charter-in activity, and broad-based growth across the Group's diversified business portfolio. EBITDA increased 171% to $ 6.23 billion, lifting EBITDA margin to 55% from 50% in the corresponding period last year, supporting strong operating leverage and higher income from associated companies.
Net profit attributable to Bahri shareholders reached a record $ 4.90 billion during the first six months of the year, an increase of 3.4x compared with $ 940 million in H1 2025. Net operating cash flow increased 235% year-on-year to $ 3.87 billion and lower capital expenditure of $ 615 million, resulted in positive free cash flow of
$ 3.25 billion and further improved the Company’s financial strength and flexibility.
Bahri continued to execute its fleet expansion and modernization strategy during the period, acquiring five chemical tankers, progressing its newbuild programme, and further enhancing its integrated maritime capabilities. Supported by positive free cash flow, lower gross debt and higher earnings, net debt declined to $ 6.62 billion by the end of June 2026, reducing net debt-to-EBITDA to 0.72x and reinforcing the Company's financial flexibility to support future growth opportunities.
KEY OPERATIONAL & STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS (Q2 2026)
•Maintained zero fatalities and zero oil spills, reflecting Bahri’s continued commitment to safety, disciplined operations, and responsible maritime practices.
•Improved the 12-month rolling Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) to 0.13 injuries per million work hours, reflecting continued progress in operational safety performance.
•Successfully maintained full commercial deployment across the owned fleet throughout the quarter despite continued geopolitical disruption affecting regional shipping routes, demonstrating Bahri's operational resilience and customer focus.
•Expanded Bahri's owned fleet to a record 107 vessels through the acquisition of five IMO2 MR chemical tankers and the divestment of one older VLCC, advancing the Company's fleet modernization strategy.
•Continued executing the long-term fleet expansion programme through the signing of a contract for two additional RoCon newbuild vessels, supporting future growth and strengthening Bahri's integrated logistics capabilities.
•Continued the transition towards a larger owned fleet by reducing the number of long-term leased chemical tankers, supporting higher earnings quality and greater operational control.
•Following the quarter, Bahri Integrated Logistics inaugurated its new 95,000 square metre bonded zone warehouse at Jeddah Islamic Port, further strengthening its logistics capabilities and integrated service offering.
ABOUT BAHRI
Established in 1978 as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, Bahri is the Kingdom’s leading shipping and logistics company and a global leader in maritime transportation.
Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Bahri operates a fleet of 109 vessels, of which 107 vessels are owned, while two vessels are under long-term leases, as well as three floating seawater desalination barges, as of end-June 2026. Bahri is recognized as one of the world’s largest owners of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).
The Company’s diversified operations span a broad range of services, including the transportation of crude oil, clean petroleum products, chemicals, and dry bulk and breakbulk cargo, as well as the purchase, sale, chartering, and operation of vessels in support of these activities. Bahri also provides integrated logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, warehousing, customs clearance, cargo handling and stowage, and contract logistics. Additionally, it has expanded into the seawater desalination sector through the operation of floating desalination barges.
Bahri also holds non-controlling equity interests in Petredec Group, a leading liquefied petroleum gas shipping and trading company; the National Grain Company, which operates a grain handling terminal in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia; and Saudi shipbuilder International Maritime Industries.
Supported by a team of over 5,000 professionals across our onshore and offshore operations, Bahri is committed to advancing Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of the Kingdom as a strategic regional maritime hub and logistics gateway, while maintaining its role as a vital and responsible participant in the global supply chain.
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