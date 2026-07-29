W Capital: Eight Figures Explain Why Dubai Remains One of the World’s Strongest Real Estate Markets in 2026
(MENAFN- JSPR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 30, 2026:
Dubai’s real estate market continued to consolidate its position among the strongest property markets worldwide in 2026, supported by a comprehensive range of economic and investment indicators reflecting strong demand, high liquidity, sustained capital inflows and an increasingly advanced regulatory and digital ecosystem, according to W Capital Real Estate Brokerage.
In a new analytical study, the company said that the market’s performance should not be assessed solely through price movements. A more accurate evaluation must also consider deeper indicators, including transaction values, sales volumes, investment returns, luxury property deals, end-user demand, population growth and ease of doing business.
Together, these factors have strengthened Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most stable, resilient and attractive real estate markets.
Commenting on the study, Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, said that 2026 represents a new stage in the development of Dubai’s property sector.
“The figures now reflect a more mature and sustainable market. The strength of Dubai’s real estate sector is no longer measured by how quickly prices rise, but by its ability to maintain strong liquidity and genuine demand, attract investors from around the world and provide a regulatory environment capable of supporting long-term growth.”
Al Zarooni added that the market has gradually transitioned from a period of rapid expansion into a more balanced phase, supported by economic diversification, the continued arrival of international companies and skilled professionals, and growing demand for property ownership for both residential use and long-term investment.
These factors have strengthened the market’s resilience against regional and global economic volatility.
Eight Figures That Tell the Story of Dubai’s Real Estate Strength
1. AED 286.4 Billion in Sales in Six Months
Dubai’s property sales reached approximately AED 286.4 billion during the first half of 2026, representing the second-highest half-year sales total in the market’s history.
The performance reflects sustained investment activity despite the exceptionally high comparison base created by previous years.
Al Zarooni said the figure confirms that genuine demand remains the primary driver of the market and that Dubai is increasingly attracting long-term investment rather than short-term speculative activity.
2. Approximately 86,000 Sales Transactions
The market recorded around 86,000 property sales transactions during the first half of the year, demonstrating the depth and diversity of buyer activity and confirming that performance was not driven solely by a limited number of high-value deals.
Al Zarooni explained that the diversity of buyers, including investors, end users, entrepreneurs and business owners, enhances market stability and reduces exposure to sharp fluctuations.
3. AED 421 Billion in Total Real Estate Transactions
The total value of Dubai’s real estate transactions, including sales, mortgages and property gifts, reached approximately AED 421 billion.
According to W Capital, the figure provides clear evidence of strong liquidity and sustained confidence in the property sector.
Al Zarooni noted that these transaction levels reinforce real estate’s position as one of the most important vehicles for preserving and growing wealth in Dubai.
4. 296 Transactions Above USD 10 Million
Dubai recorded 296 residential property transactions valued above USD 10 million each during the first half of 2026, reflecting the emirate’s continued success in attracting international high-net-worth individuals.
Al Zarooni said the performance strengthens Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s leading luxury real estate destinations, alongside major international markets such as London, New York and Singapore.
5. Rental Yields Reaching 9%
Dubai continued to offer some of the most competitive rental yields among major global property markets, with returns in selected communities reaching as high as 9%.
Al Zarooni said these yields provide investors with a rare combination of recurring rental income and long-term capital appreciation, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal to both local and international investors.
6. More Than 59 Developers and 30 Banks Participating in “Tamlak+”
The study highlighted the “Tamlak+” initiative as a significant development in Dubai’s property ownership journey.
The initiative brings together more than 59 real estate developers and 30 banks, enabling property ownership and registration procedures to be completed within minutes through an integrated digital platform.
Al Zarooni said digital transformation is no longer simply an additional advantage, but one of the main competitive factors distinguishing Dubai from many international real estate markets.
7. Around 59,000 New Units Without Disrupting Market Balance
Approximately 59,000 new residential units are expected to enter the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets during the remainder of 2026.
Despite the increase in supply, W Capital expects the new units to expand buyer choice without causing a broad imbalance across the market.
Al Zarooni said genuine demand, population growth and the continued relocation of companies and individuals to Dubai will support the absorption of a significant proportion of the new supply.
He added that developments offering strong locations, integrated facilities, competitive payment plans and reputable developers will remain the most resilient and attractive to buyers.
Dubai’s real estate market continued to consolidate its position among the strongest property markets worldwide in 2026, supported by a comprehensive range of economic and investment indicators reflecting strong demand, high liquidity, sustained capital inflows and an increasingly advanced regulatory and digital ecosystem, according to W Capital Real Estate Brokerage.
In a new analytical study, the company said that the market’s performance should not be assessed solely through price movements. A more accurate evaluation must also consider deeper indicators, including transaction values, sales volumes, investment returns, luxury property deals, end-user demand, population growth and ease of doing business.
Together, these factors have strengthened Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most stable, resilient and attractive real estate markets.
Commenting on the study, Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, said that 2026 represents a new stage in the development of Dubai’s property sector.
“The figures now reflect a more mature and sustainable market. The strength of Dubai’s real estate sector is no longer measured by how quickly prices rise, but by its ability to maintain strong liquidity and genuine demand, attract investors from around the world and provide a regulatory environment capable of supporting long-term growth.”
Al Zarooni added that the market has gradually transitioned from a period of rapid expansion into a more balanced phase, supported by economic diversification, the continued arrival of international companies and skilled professionals, and growing demand for property ownership for both residential use and long-term investment.
These factors have strengthened the market’s resilience against regional and global economic volatility.
Eight Figures That Tell the Story of Dubai’s Real Estate Strength
1. AED 286.4 Billion in Sales in Six Months
Dubai’s property sales reached approximately AED 286.4 billion during the first half of 2026, representing the second-highest half-year sales total in the market’s history.
The performance reflects sustained investment activity despite the exceptionally high comparison base created by previous years.
Al Zarooni said the figure confirms that genuine demand remains the primary driver of the market and that Dubai is increasingly attracting long-term investment rather than short-term speculative activity.
2. Approximately 86,000 Sales Transactions
The market recorded around 86,000 property sales transactions during the first half of the year, demonstrating the depth and diversity of buyer activity and confirming that performance was not driven solely by a limited number of high-value deals.
Al Zarooni explained that the diversity of buyers, including investors, end users, entrepreneurs and business owners, enhances market stability and reduces exposure to sharp fluctuations.
3. AED 421 Billion in Total Real Estate Transactions
The total value of Dubai’s real estate transactions, including sales, mortgages and property gifts, reached approximately AED 421 billion.
According to W Capital, the figure provides clear evidence of strong liquidity and sustained confidence in the property sector.
Al Zarooni noted that these transaction levels reinforce real estate’s position as one of the most important vehicles for preserving and growing wealth in Dubai.
4. 296 Transactions Above USD 10 Million
Dubai recorded 296 residential property transactions valued above USD 10 million each during the first half of 2026, reflecting the emirate’s continued success in attracting international high-net-worth individuals.
Al Zarooni said the performance strengthens Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s leading luxury real estate destinations, alongside major international markets such as London, New York and Singapore.
5. Rental Yields Reaching 9%
Dubai continued to offer some of the most competitive rental yields among major global property markets, with returns in selected communities reaching as high as 9%.
Al Zarooni said these yields provide investors with a rare combination of recurring rental income and long-term capital appreciation, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal to both local and international investors.
6. More Than 59 Developers and 30 Banks Participating in “Tamlak+”
The study highlighted the “Tamlak+” initiative as a significant development in Dubai’s property ownership journey.
The initiative brings together more than 59 real estate developers and 30 banks, enabling property ownership and registration procedures to be completed within minutes through an integrated digital platform.
Al Zarooni said digital transformation is no longer simply an additional advantage, but one of the main competitive factors distinguishing Dubai from many international real estate markets.
7. Around 59,000 New Units Without Disrupting Market Balance
Approximately 59,000 new residential units are expected to enter the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets during the remainder of 2026.
Despite the increase in supply, W Capital expects the new units to expand buyer choice without causing a broad imbalance across the market.
Al Zarooni said genuine demand, population growth and the continued relocation of companies and individuals to Dubai will support the absorption of a significant proportion of the new supply.
He added that developments offering strong locations, integrated facilities, competitive payment plans and reputable developers will remain the most resilient and attractive to buyers.
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