Democratic Republic Of The Congo - Medical Evacuations And Troop Transport : Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Take To The Skies Around The Clock

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since August 2003, the Bangladeshi Aviation Unit is one of the cornerstones of MONUSCO's air operations. Its crews regularly carry out medical evacuations for Congolese soldiers wounded in combat, as well as civilians requiring urgent assistance in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

On Thursday, July 23, in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, the MONUSCO Force Commander, Lieutenant General Ulysses De Mesquita Gomes, presided over the United Nations Medal Parade for the peacekeepers of the Bangladeshi Aviation Unit. The medal recognizes their commitment and contribution to implementing the Mission's civilian protection mandate in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Receiving the United Nations Medal is not only a great honor and privilege, but also a recognition of the dedication, professionalism, and collective efforts of our contingent in promoting peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said one of the recipients, Lieutenant Rifah Tania Badhon, Security Officer with the Bangladeshi Aviation Unit.

The unit is also responsible for transporting troops, equipment, and ammunition in support of Force operations, as well as carrying MONUSCO and United Nations personnel throughout the country.

39,000 flight hours

In a country as vast as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where road and communication infrastructure remains limited in many regions, air capabilities are indispensable to implementing the civilian protection mandate and supporting peacekeeping operations.

Bangladesh is one of MONUSCO's leading contributors in the field of aviation, deploying Mi-17 utility helicopters-some equipped with night-vision capabilities-as well as a Hercules C-130 transport aircraft for passenger and cargo operations.

In Ituri, this commitment has produced remarkable results. Since its deployment in 2003, the Bangladeshi Aviation Unit has successfully completed more than 39,000 accident-free flight hours, providing vital support to Mission operations and the protection of civilian populations.

During Thursday's ceremony, the Commander of the 32nd Military Region of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), General Antoine-David Mushimba, praised the contribution of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers, who are completing their mission after nearly one year of service in Ituri amid continued armed group activity and the Ebola virus disease outbreak.

“The Bangladeshi Aviation Unit of MONUSCO has provided tremendous support in protecting civilians in Ituri alongside the FARDC,” he said, paying tribute to their commitment to serving the Congolese people.

“All MONUSCO soldiers stand ready to give their lives for the Congolese people so that peace may prevail in our country,” he added.

A source of pride

For his part, the MONUSCO Force Commander commended the professionalism and dedication displayed by the medal recipients throughout their deployment.

“These United Nations men and women have demonstrated unwavering commitment and carried out their duties with professionalism in the service of peace, despite a highly complex security environment,” said Lieutenant General Ulysses De Mesquita Gomes.

For Lieutenant Rifah Tania Badhon, the distinction represents collective recognition of the work accomplished by the entire contingent.

“As a Bangladeshi peacekeeper, I am deeply honored to serve under the United Nations flag. This medal reminds us that peacekeeping is not merely a duty, but a commitment to humanity, impartiality, discipline, and the protection of civilians in accordance with the United Nations mandate,” she said, adding:

“I also pay tribute to my fellow peacekeepers who continue to work tirelessly, often under difficult conditions, to promote peace, security, and hope for the people of this beautiful country.”

Through this award, the United Nations paid tribute to the dedication of these peacekeepers, who work every day to bring assistance, security, and hope to communities affected by armed violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).--br- src="" alt="Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo