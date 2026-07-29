Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The President Of Madagascar

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Today, in El-Alamein City, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Republic of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the reception ceremonies included a guard of honour, the playing of the national anthems of both countries, and a commemorative photograph. This was followed by an expanded session of talks attended by delegations of the two countries, the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, Then, President El-Sisi hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the President of Madagascar and his accompanying delegation.

The talks reaffirmed the two sides' keenness to further strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, and investment. They also stressed the importance of advancing cooperation in a number of promising sectors, including agriculture, health, transport and infrastructure, renewable energy, water resources, as well as capacity-building for cadres in Madagascar.

The President of Madagascar expressed his deep pride in visiting Egypt, meeting with the President, and experiencing the warm hospitality and generous reception. He emphasized that the visit was historic, as it marks the first official bilateral visit by a Malagasy President to Egypt. He also underscored the importance of elevating bilateral relations across all sectors, expressing his appreciation for Egypt's support to Madagascar following the recent cyclones, as well as for the training programmes provided by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development to various Malagasy cadres.

The meeting also tackled cooperation between the two countries within the African context, including the framework of the African Union.

Following the talks, the two Presidents held a joint press conference. ​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.