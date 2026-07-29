Liberia Receives Congratulatory Messages From More Than 35 World Leaders And International Partners On Liberia's 179Th Independence Day

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The congratulatory messages, conveyed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the national celebrations held under the theme,“Strengthening National Identity Through Liberian-Led Historical Leadership,” recognized Liberia's enduring democratic tradition, its constructive role in regional and global affairs, and President Boakai's leadership in advancing peace, stability, and international cooperation.

Presenting the messages to President Boakai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, said the outpouring of goodwill reflects the strong bilateral and multilateral partnerships Liberia continues to enjoy with nations and international institutions around the world.

The messages were received from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden; President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea; President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana; President Taye Atske Selassie of Ethiopia; President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon; President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt; and King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Additional congratulatory messages were received from King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; President Christine Kangaloo of Trinidad and Tobago; President Maia Sandu of the Republic of Moldova; Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani of the Syrian Arab Republic; and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany.

Others included Pope Leo XIV of the Holy See (Vatican City State); President Paul Biya of Cameroon; President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China; President Andrzej Duda of Poland; Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan; President Droupadi Murmu of India; President Azali Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros; and President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic.

Also extending warm Independence Day felicitations were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský of the Czech Republic; President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America; President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez of Cuba; King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada; United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres; President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland; President Mamadi Doumbouya of Guinea; and Speaker Hyacinth Alia of the Nevis Island Legislature.

The Government of Liberia expresses its sincere appreciation to all the leaders and international partners whose messages of goodwill reaffirm the longstanding friendships and diplomatic ties that Liberia continues to cherish as it advances its development agenda and strengthens cooperation with the international community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.