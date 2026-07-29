Royal Ranthambore Whisky Marks World Tiger Day with a Commitment to India's Tiger Conservation
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
Through its partnership with The Corbett Foundation, the brand supports conservation efforts encompassing habitat restoration, biodiversity monitoring and community participation
New Delhi, 29 July 2026: Royal Ranthambore Whisky, the premium whisky brand from Radico Khaitan Ltd., marked World Tiger Day by reaffirming its commitment to India’s tiger conservation efforts through its partnership with The Corbett Foundation. The association connects the brand’s identity, inspired by one of India’s most celebrated tiger landscapes, with efforts aimed at protecting wildlife habitats and strengthening coexistence between local communities and wildlife.
India’s tiger conservation journey represents one of the world’s most significant wildlife recovery efforts. According to the latest All India Tiger Estimation, the country’s tiger population increased from 2,967 in 2018 to an estimated average of 3,682 in 2022, reflecting annual growth of 6.1%. India is now home to over 70% of the world’s wild tiger population.
Launched in 1973 with nine tiger reserves, Project Tiger has expanded to 58 reserves spanning nearly 84,500 sq. km across 18 states. However, nearly one-third of India’s tigers live outside designated tiger reserves, highlighting the growing importance of wildlife corridors, habitat connectivity, community participation and human-wildlife coexistence. As an umbrella species, protecting the tiger also helps conserve forests and the numerous other species that share its habitat.
The tiger has remained central to Royal Ranthambore’s identity, not merely as an emblem of strength and majesty, but as a symbol of India’s natural and cultural legacy. Earlier this year, the brand introduced the Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection, featuring six limited-edition collectible packs inspired by iconic tigers and brought to life through distinctive Indian art forms. The collection brought together wildlife, art and storytelling while drawing attention to the individual legacies of some of India’s most recognised tigers.
Through its partnership with The Corbett Foundation, Royal Ranthambore seeks to contribute to ongoing conservation programmes across India’s forest landscapes. The Foundation’s work encompasses veterinary care and livestock health camps, habitat restoration, biodiversity monitoring and community-led initiatives that encourage greater coexistence between wildlife and communities living around forest areas.
Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd., said, “The tiger is deeply woven into India’s cultural and natural heritage and has always been at the heart of the Royal Ranthambore story. While the brand celebrates the majesty and legacy of this magnificent animal, we also recognise the responsibility that comes with drawing inspiration from it. Our partnership with The Corbett Foundation reflects our commitment to supporting meaningful conservation efforts and helping preserve this legacy for future generations. World Tiger Day reminds us that protecting India’s wildlife requires sustained and collective action.”
Through its partnership with The Corbett Foundation, the brand supports conservation efforts encompassing habitat restoration, biodiversity monitoring and community participation
New Delhi, 29 July 2026: Royal Ranthambore Whisky, the premium whisky brand from Radico Khaitan Ltd., marked World Tiger Day by reaffirming its commitment to India’s tiger conservation efforts through its partnership with The Corbett Foundation. The association connects the brand’s identity, inspired by one of India’s most celebrated tiger landscapes, with efforts aimed at protecting wildlife habitats and strengthening coexistence between local communities and wildlife.
India’s tiger conservation journey represents one of the world’s most significant wildlife recovery efforts. According to the latest All India Tiger Estimation, the country’s tiger population increased from 2,967 in 2018 to an estimated average of 3,682 in 2022, reflecting annual growth of 6.1%. India is now home to over 70% of the world’s wild tiger population.
Launched in 1973 with nine tiger reserves, Project Tiger has expanded to 58 reserves spanning nearly 84,500 sq. km across 18 states. However, nearly one-third of India’s tigers live outside designated tiger reserves, highlighting the growing importance of wildlife corridors, habitat connectivity, community participation and human-wildlife coexistence. As an umbrella species, protecting the tiger also helps conserve forests and the numerous other species that share its habitat.
The tiger has remained central to Royal Ranthambore’s identity, not merely as an emblem of strength and majesty, but as a symbol of India’s natural and cultural legacy. Earlier this year, the brand introduced the Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection, featuring six limited-edition collectible packs inspired by iconic tigers and brought to life through distinctive Indian art forms. The collection brought together wildlife, art and storytelling while drawing attention to the individual legacies of some of India’s most recognised tigers.
Through its partnership with The Corbett Foundation, Royal Ranthambore seeks to contribute to ongoing conservation programmes across India’s forest landscapes. The Foundation’s work encompasses veterinary care and livestock health camps, habitat restoration, biodiversity monitoring and community-led initiatives that encourage greater coexistence between wildlife and communities living around forest areas.
Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd., said, “The tiger is deeply woven into India’s cultural and natural heritage and has always been at the heart of the Royal Ranthambore story. While the brand celebrates the majesty and legacy of this magnificent animal, we also recognise the responsibility that comes with drawing inspiration from it. Our partnership with The Corbett Foundation reflects our commitment to supporting meaningful conservation efforts and helping preserve this legacy for future generations. World Tiger Day reminds us that protecting India’s wildlife requires sustained and collective action.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment