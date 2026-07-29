Crime Branch SIT Registers FIR In Kerala PSC Exam Row

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) The Crime Branch has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the alleged irregularities surrounding a Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment examination, marking a major escalation in the probe into one of the most sensitive controversies involving Kerala's constitutional recruitment body.

The FIR was registered after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IG of Police Ajitha Beegum, submitted its report to the State Police Chief.

Sources said the decision followed detailed consultations with legal experts.

While the FIR does not name any individual as an accused, investigators have concluded that there were serious procedural lapses warranting a full-fledged criminal investigation.

With the registration of the FIR, the SIT is expected to widen its investigation by expanding its team and speeding up the questioning of those connected with the examination.

Investigators are preparing a list of PSC employees who will be summoned for questioning as they seek to fix responsibility for the lapses.

It also remains to be seen whether any of the politically appointed PSC Members will come under the scanner as the probe progresses.

The case centers on the PSC conducted recruitment examination for appointments to senior posts in the Kerala State Planning Board, a process that was expected to ensure merit based selection to one of the State's key policy making institutions.

The FIR comes even as the PSC has announced an internal inquiry into the controversy, though details of the progress have not been made public.

The examination under the scanner relates to the appointment of a candidate alleged to have Left leanings to a top post in the Planning Board.

The examination, interview and the subsequent appointment were carried out during the tenure of the Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government.

The present PSC comprises the Chairman and 15 Members, all of whom were appointed by the Vijayan government.

Under the Constitution, the Chairman and Members hold office for six years or until attaining the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

The development assumes significance as the PSC is a constitutional body entrusted with ensuring transparent and merit based recruitment to government service.

Any finding of manipulation or serious procedural violations would strike at the credibility of an institution that represents the aspirations of lakhs of government job seekers across Kerala.