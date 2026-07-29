Rahul Gandhi's Only Agenda Is To Spread Chaos In Country, Claims Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, July 29 (IANS) Reacting sharply to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's recent criticisms, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack accusing him of pursuing a single-point agenda of creating chaos in the country.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis also issued key directives regarding student protest cases and outlined the government's stance on Maratha caste certificates and the ongoing flood situation in Nagpur.

Dismissing allegations made by LoP Gandhi in Parliament - where the Congress leader alleged that the Union Home Ministry had ordered pellet guns to be fired at students - CM Fadnavis alleged that Gandhi has nothing constructive to offer to the nation's youth.

"Rahul Gandhi can say anything; the country knows how he speaks. He has only one agenda, and that is to spread chaos-he has no concern for the nation. I haven't listened to his speech because there is never any substance in it. Oppositions make allegations, but what positive alternative did Rahul Gandhi give to the youth? Prime Minister Modi, on the other hand, thinks about the country's youth, and the new Bill will make examination systems much safer," remarked CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra government has directed the police and home department to withdraw cases registered against students involved in various agitations. He noted that while the state recorded high numbers of cases related to unlawful assembly, the police had demonstrated significant restraint during the protests.

Addressing queries about Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's fresh protest call, CM Fadnavis reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Maratha community.

"Eligible applicants requesting caste certificates are being provided with them, and the backlog of pending applications has significantly reduced," he said.

He emphasised that no previous government has taken or implemented as many decisions for the welfare of the Maratha community as the current government. He assured that if there is any dissatisfaction or grievance, the government remains open to finding a resolution through dialogue.

Commenting on the heavy rains and waterlogging in Nagpur and other parts of the state like Palghar, CM Fadnavis shared details on the administration's readiness following an 'Orange Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cities are experiencing a fortnight's or month's worth of rain in a single day (100 to 125 mm of rainfall within 1 to 1.5 hours), which severely strains existing drainage systems. Waterlogging in certain areas is due to ongoing or incomplete drainage construction projects, though the issue is not widespread across the entire city, he said.

CM Fadnavis highlighted the need to overhaul urban infrastructure in the future to handle sudden, high-intensity downpours. He assured that the local administration is fully prepared and actively monitoring the situation, urging citizens to remain vigilant.