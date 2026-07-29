UN Reports Over 20,000 Displaced as Darfur Violence Spirals
(MENAFN) More than 20,000 people have fled their homes in Sudan's Darfur region in recent days as security continues to collapse and violence between rival factions intensifies, the United Nations announced Tuesday.
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said humanitarian agencies on the ground have documented the mass displacement, driven by worsening insecurity and clashes between local communities. A significant number of those uprooted are now in dire need of assistance, he said, though he did not specify over what period the displacement occurred.
"We once again call on all parties to protect civilians and to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access," Haq said, according to the UN.
The violence is part of a broader escalation across the region. Since Oct. 25, 2025, fierce battles have raged between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) not only in Darfur but also across Sudan's three Kordofan states — North, West and South — as well as in Blue Nile state.
The fighting is the latest chapter in a war that has gripped Sudan since April 2023, when tensions between the army and the RSF over merging the two forces into a single military erupted into open conflict. The war has since claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced roughly 13 million people from their homes.
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said humanitarian agencies on the ground have documented the mass displacement, driven by worsening insecurity and clashes between local communities. A significant number of those uprooted are now in dire need of assistance, he said, though he did not specify over what period the displacement occurred.
"We once again call on all parties to protect civilians and to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access," Haq said, according to the UN.
The violence is part of a broader escalation across the region. Since Oct. 25, 2025, fierce battles have raged between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) not only in Darfur but also across Sudan's three Kordofan states — North, West and South — as well as in Blue Nile state.
The fighting is the latest chapter in a war that has gripped Sudan since April 2023, when tensions between the army and the RSF over merging the two forces into a single military erupted into open conflict. The war has since claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced roughly 13 million people from their homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment