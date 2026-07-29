Iran Rejects Blame for Iraq-Launched Strikes on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) An Iranian military official on Wednesday pushed back against claims that Tehran orchestrated projectile attacks launched from Iraqi soil against Saudi Arabia, dismissing the allegations as unfounded.
The pushback came in direct response to comments from Saudi Arabia's defense minister. Speaking to Iran's state broadcaster, the official said linking Tehran to assaults on American interests in the region was "a grave mistake stemming from ignorance of the situation in the region."
Going further, the official "strongly denied any connection between projectiles fired from other countries toward targets in Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The denial follows an announcement from Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry, which said its air defense systems shot down multiple drones aimed at petroleum sites in the kingdom's Eastern Province before they could strike. Riyadh's ministry pointed to Iraqi territory as the launch point, attributing the drones to Iran-backed militias operating there.
In a parallel development, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American and Saudi forces jointly conducted precision strikes on Iran-aligned targets inside Iraq. CENTCOM said the operation hit sites tied to previous attacks on both US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia framed its military response as an act of self-defense, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter to justify the strikes against the Iraq-based threats to its petroleum facilities. The kingdom further cautioned that it stands ready to escalate with additional military action should Iran-backed factions launch further attacks on Saudi soil.
The pushback came in direct response to comments from Saudi Arabia's defense minister. Speaking to Iran's state broadcaster, the official said linking Tehran to assaults on American interests in the region was "a grave mistake stemming from ignorance of the situation in the region."
Going further, the official "strongly denied any connection between projectiles fired from other countries toward targets in Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The denial follows an announcement from Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry, which said its air defense systems shot down multiple drones aimed at petroleum sites in the kingdom's Eastern Province before they could strike. Riyadh's ministry pointed to Iraqi territory as the launch point, attributing the drones to Iran-backed militias operating there.
In a parallel development, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American and Saudi forces jointly conducted precision strikes on Iran-aligned targets inside Iraq. CENTCOM said the operation hit sites tied to previous attacks on both US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia framed its military response as an act of self-defense, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter to justify the strikes against the Iraq-based threats to its petroleum facilities. The kingdom further cautioned that it stands ready to escalate with additional military action should Iran-backed factions launch further attacks on Saudi soil.
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