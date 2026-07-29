Hungary Ends Crypto“Checks” After First Mica License Granted

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hungary is easing part of its previously strict crypto framework, repealing a requirement that forced certain transactions to pass through an additional validator. The move comes as crypto services in the country restart under the European Union's MiCA regime, with CoinCash preparing to resume operations after receiving MiCA authorization.

According to Hungarian tax and legal outlet Ado, Parliament voted to remove the crypto validator obligation, eliminating mandatory third-party approval for specific crypto transaction flows. Finance Minister Kármán András said the government rolled back the rule because earlier regulations disrupted Hungary's crypto market and led some providers to stop operating locally.

Hungary has repealed its crypto validator requirement, removing an extra transaction-level approval step for certain crypto conversions. The change is expected to reduce friction for compliant service providers while MiCA licensing and broader compliance duties remain in force. CoinCash is positioned to restart services after the National Bank of Hungary authorized its operator under MiCA on July 20. Hungary previously introduced a validator process via a 2024 crypto assets law, with requirements taking effect on July 1, 2025.

Key takeawaysWhat Hungary's validator rule required-and why it mattered

Hungary's validator requirement was introduced through the country's 2024 crypto assets law, creating a separate validation process alongside the EU framework. As described by the Hungarian legal database, the rule took effect on July 1, 2025 and required a licensed validator to verify details before issuing a compliance declaration for certain crypto conversions.

Those checks included information tied to the origin of crypto assets, wallet ownership, and customer data. In practical terms, the validator step added another hurdle for crypto service providers operating in Hungary-on top of MiCA obligations already covering authorization and ongoing compliance.

Industry implications were significant: the extra approval layer increased operational complexity and compliance costs, and some platforms chose to suspend services rather than continue under the combined set of rules.

MiCA still sets the baseline, but the approval step is being reduced

The validator repeal does not remove MiCA as the governing structure for crypto-asset service providers. Hungary's broader approach has been to align its national rules with EU requirements while tightening implementation timelines.

Notably, earlier reporting highlighted that Hungary applied a shortened MiCA transition period for crypto asset service providers (CASPs), requiring compliance by July 1, 2025 rather than the EU's maximum transition deadline of July 1, 2026. That accelerated schedule, combined with Hungary's additional transaction-level validator process, left less room for gradual operational adjustment.

Minister Kármán framed the repeal as a response to market disruption. In a Tuesday Facebook post, he argued that“many players” had terminated Hungary-related crypto services due to the“negative and market-shaking regulations,” while he also suggested the market is now showing signs of recovery.

CoinCash gets MiCA authorization as it prepares to restart

While Hungary removed the validator requirement, MiCA authorization remains the key gateway for resuming compliant operations. CoinCash's path illustrates how companies are adapting to the EU framework.

CoinCash's operator, Tiwala Solutions, received authorization from the National Bank of Hungary under MiCA on July 20, according to a company announcement reviewed by Cointelegraph. CoinCash said it is the first and only Hungarian company authorized directly by the National Bank under the EU framework.

CoinCash co-founder Gábor Galántai stated this in a LinkedIn post on Friday. The authorization covers a broad set of regulated activities, including custody, crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto exchange, transfers, investment advice, and portfolio management.

The company also indicated it completed a months-long compliance review before obtaining approval. CoinCash had voluntarily paused operations in December 2025 while preparing to meet MiCA requirements, and it now plans to gradually resume services. The company added that it intends to expand beyond trading into additional MiCA-regulated offerings.

What changes now-and what investors should watch

From a market-structure perspective, Hungary's validator repeal reduces an additional layer of friction for certain crypto transactions. For users, that can mean smoother processing by authorized providers; for operators, it can lower operational complexity by removing an extra transaction checkpoint.

However, the repeal leaves open the bigger question of how quickly the local market will normalize after a period of provider retrenchment. CoinCash's restart plan is a tangible indicator of compliance momentum under MiCA, but other firms may move more slowly depending on their own licensing status and operational readiness.

Readers should watch for whether more Hungary-based or Hungary-serving platforms resume activity, and whether regulators continue to refine how MiCA transition and national requirements interact-especially as the removed validator step no longer offsets, or compensates for, the accelerated compliance expectations that previously shaped the market.

As Hungary continues recalibrating its crypto rulebook, the key uncertainty is speed: how quickly the compliance ecosystem can translate licensing into fully operational services, and whether additional rule adjustments follow the validator repeal once the market stabilizes under MiCA.

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