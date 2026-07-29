Unidentified Man Found Dead Outside Roadside Shop In New Town Area Of Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) A man was found dead outside a roadside food stall in the New Town area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents. Police have launched an investigation.

According to police, the body was discovered near a longstanding food stall adjacent to Ram Mandir in the New Town area of north Kolkata. The shop owner, who arrived to open the establishment in the morning, noticed a man lying on the ground outside. Despite repeated attempts by him and nearby shopkeepers to wake the person, there was no response, following which they informed the police.

Officers from the Eco Park police station reached the spot on receiving the information. They recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Police said the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is received. Local residents claimed that injury marks were visible on the man's forehead, although investigators have not ruled out the possibility of injuries caused by a fall.

"A case under unnatural death sections has been registered, and the process of identifying the deceased is underway. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to ascertain how he reached the spot and whether the body was moved there," a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

Investigators are also coordinating with other police stations in an effort to identify the deceased and trace his movements before the incident.

The incident comes days after the recovery of a youth's body in the Dum Dum Park area on July 23, an episode that had similarly raised concerns among local residents over security in the region.