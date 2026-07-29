Assam Land Bill To Protect Centuries-Old Vaishnavite Satras: Himanta Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, July 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday strongly defended the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Assembly, saying the legislation seeks to protect the cultural and historical identity of the state's centuries-old Vaishnavite satras by restricting land transactions in their surrounding areas.

Replying during the debate on the Bill, CM Sarma said the government had proposed a five-kilometre protected zone around iconic heritage institutions such as Barpeta Satra, Majuli and Batadrava, where only local residents would be permitted to purchase land.

The Chief Minister argued that demographic changes over the decades had altered the character of several heritage areas, making legislative intervention necessary to preserve Assam's traditional religious and cultural institutions.

Referring specifically to Barpeta Satra, CM Sarma said if such a law had been enacted nearly 50 years ago, much of the surrounding area could have been safeguarded.

He claimed that multiple mosques had come up within a five-kilometre radius of the historic satra over the years, leading to concerns among local residents about preserving the institution's heritage.

Stating that the Bill was not aimed at any particular community, CM Sarma said demographic changes were a reality, and the government was addressing the issue in a positive manner.

"We have nothing negative against anyone. We only want the remaining heritage institutions to survive," he said.

He urged opposition legislators to support the legislation unanimously, saying the objective was to send a collective message that the Assembly stood committed to protecting Assam's cultural legacy rather than passing the Bill solely on the strength of the ruling alliance's majority.

The Chief Minister also clarified that restrictions would apply only to a handful of identified heritage institutions, including Barpeta Satra, Batadrava and Majuli, and not across the state.

Under the proposed legislation, land transactions within the notified five-kilometre radius of such institutions would be restricted to local residents.

The Bill also proposes eviction of illegal encroachers and requires anyone purchasing land in these protected zones to establish that their family has been residing in the area for at least three generations.

The provisions would apply to religious institutions that are over 250 years old.