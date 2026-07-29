China Trade Week Kenya 2026 Concludes Successfully With Strong Business Opportunities, Landmark Mou Signings, And Stronger Africa-China Trade Partnerships

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The, co-located with the, the, and the, concluded successfully onat the, after three dynamic days of international trade, investment, innovation, business matchmaking, and strategic collaboration.

Organized byand co-organized byand, the four co-located exhibitions reaffirmed Kenya's position as East Africa's premier gateway for international trade and investment. The event welcomed government leaders, diplomatic representatives, investors, manufacturers, technology pioneers, construction professionals, energy experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across Africa, China, and international markets.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, exhibitors and buyers engaged in productive business discussions, high-level conferences, networking forums, live product demonstrations, and structured matchmaking sessions that generated new commercial opportunities and strengthened cross-border partnerships. The event further demonstrated its role as one of Africa's leading B2B trade platforms, connecting global businesses with emerging markets while supporting sustainable economic growth across key sectors including trade, technology, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, and clean energy.

The exhibitions officially commenced with an inspiring opening ceremony attended by senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, industry executives, exhibitors, investors, and trade professionals from around the world.

The ceremony opened with welcoming remarks from, Country Director – Kenya, MIE Group, who expressed appreciation to exhibitors, partners, government stakeholders, and delegates for their continued support in making the exhibitions one of East Africa's leading trade platforms.

, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, highlighted the exhibitions' growing contribution to strengthening Africa-China trade relations while fostering innovation, technology transfer, investment, and sustainable economic development across the continent.

In his keynote address,, Chairman of MIE Group, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to connecting international businesses with Africa's fast-growing markets through world-class exhibitions that create meaningful commercial partnerships and long-term investment opportunities.

Representing the Chinese business community,, President of CCPIT Jiangsu Sub-council and Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce, emphasized the importance of deepening China-Africa cooperation through trade, industrial collaboration, manufacturing partnerships, technology exchange, and investment.

Lilian Kimeto, CEO, Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, representing Mr. Stephen Isaboke, Principal Secretary, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications. Ambassador Dr. Thomas Kwaka Omollo, HSC, Advisor/Coordinator, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya, and Coordinator, Global Trust Summit 2026. Peter Kimaile, Director – Digital Services, Directorate of eCitizen Services, Ministry of Interior and National Administration. Eng. Boniface Kinyanjui, representing Dr. Eng. Joseph Oketch, Acting Director General, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The opening ceremony was honoured by the presence of distinguished government officials and industry leaders, including:

The opening programme was expertly moderated by, Chief Technology Officer at Alat Labs, before dignitaries embarked on an official exhibition tour, engaging with exhibitors showcasing innovative technologies, advanced manufacturing solutions, digital innovations, construction products, renewable energy systems, and industrial equipment from across the globe.

Across three days, the exhibitions delivered a comprehensive programme of conferences, panel discussions, keynote presentations, technical sessions, and business networking activities addressing Africa's evolving priorities in trade, digital transformation, infrastructure development, industrialisation, clean energy, manufacturing, investment, and sustainable economic growth.

The event welcomed 8,500+ visitors and delegates, bringing together 100+ exhibitors from 10+ participating countries and featuring insights from 100+ industry speakers across 40+ conference sessions. The discussions covered key industry topics including digital transformation, smart cities, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, infrastructure financing, renewable energy, manufacturing, cross-border trade, investment opportunities, and Africa's rapidly expanding technology ecosystem.

Structured B2B matchmaking sessions facilitated 1,000+ business meetings, enabling exhibitors to connect directly with buyers, distributors, investors, procurement professionals, and government representatives. These engagements created more than $30 million in business opportunities, supporting potential partnerships, investment discussions, distribution agreements, and new commercial collaborations.

A major highlight of the exhibition was the, held on the opening day at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The conference brought together the, Kenyan government representatives, business leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders for high-level bilateral meetings focused on expanding trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and technology exchange between China and Kenya.

Several agreements were signed during the conference, demonstrating the exhibitions' ability to transform business dialogue into concrete partnerships and long-term collaboration.

Shaanxi Province's expertise in energy equipment, transmission infrastructure, manufacturing, and construction technologies aligns closely with Kenya's national priorities in industrialization, local manufacturing, technology transfer, infrastructure development, and supply chain expansion.

Speaking during the event,, Chairman of MIE Group, described China Trade Week Kenya as a vital bridge connecting Chinese enterprises with sustainable business opportunities throughout Africa while strengthening long-term commercial relationships between the two regions.

The conference further reinforced China Trade Week Kenya's position as a strategic platform where governments, businesses, investors, and industry leaders come together to create tangible economic outcomes through meaningful partnerships and investment initiatives.

One of the defining highlights of China Trade Week Kenya 2026 was the active participation of the, the event's, which further strengthened the exhibitions' international business ecosystem by connecting global enterprises, investors, government agencies, and trade organizations.

Through its international network of business leaders, policymakers, chambers of commerce, and industry associations, the International Trade Council facilitated high-value networking opportunities, strategic introductions, and business collaborations that enhanced the quality of engagements throughout the three-day event.

Its participation reinforced the exhibitions' commitment to promoting international trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable economic development while supporting meaningful partnerships between African and global businesses.

The exhibitions also witnessed the signing of several important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), demonstrating the platform's ability to generate long-term institutional partnerships beyond the exhibition floor.

One of the major milestones of the exhibition was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between theand the

The agreement was signed by, Chairperson, International Trade Council Kenya;, Executive Secretary, International Trade Council Centre for Africa; and, Coordinator, Organization of Africa Youth.

Education, training, and capacity building Trade facilitation and Africa Trade Connect Cross-promotion of events and conferences Joint research and knowledge sharing Membership and network collaboration Future areas of mutual cooperation

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework covering:

The agreement aims to create greater opportunities for African youth by strengthening access to trade, entrepreneurship, skills development, business advocacy, and international markets.

Another significant agreement signed during the exhibition was the Memorandum of Understanding between theand the

Education, training, and capacity building Trade mediation and arbitration Launchpad Africa and market entry support Trade facilitation and Africa Trade Connect Cross-promotion of conferences and exhibitions Joint research and knowledge sharing Membership and institutional collaboration

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework focusing on:

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainable economic development, and business growth across Africa through structured cooperation and knowledge exchange.

These agreements highlight the exhibitions' growing reputation as platforms where meaningful collaborations are established, strategic alliances are formed, and business relationships evolve into long-term partnerships.

China Trade Week Kenya is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI) and Invest Kenya. Africa Technology Show is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. MEGAWATT Africa is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum – State Department for Energy. The exhibitions were held under the Patronage of the Republic of Kenya.

The exhibitions were proudly supported by the Government of Kenya through the following endorsements:

These endorsements underscore the strategic importance of the exhibitions in advancing Kenya's national priorities for trade, industrialization, technology, infrastructure, clean energy, and foreign investment.

NuPEA KenGen Kenya Power (KPLC) Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Geothermal Development Company (GDC) Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) International Trade Council

The exhibitions received valuable support from leading government agencies and industry organizations, including:

Their participation further reinforced the exhibitions' position as one of Africa's leading business platforms for trade, technology, construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy development.

Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Invest Kenya NuPEA Geothermal Development Company (GDC) Kenya Power KenGen Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) ATTIC AVE TEO Data Ladder E4Impact Foundation Global Trade Week HELA Storytellas – Edition 5 Kenya Tech Events Konza Technopolis Made-in-China Urban Nest Furnishings VisitorSys Smart Events

The continued success of the exhibitions was made possible through the valuable support of numerous government ministries, industry associations, ecosystem partners, sponsors, and strategic collaborators, including:

Their collective support contributed significantly to the success of the exhibitions and strengthened collaboration across public and private sectors.ABN Alkebulan Business NewsAfrique Media, Asian Aussie Business, Construction Links Network, Construction Tech Review, Engineering Post, Gazet International, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, International Trade Council, MidEast Info, NegoSentro, Plant & Equipment, Red Bus Digital Ventures, Start Up News, The Business Year, The Executive Chronicles, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, World Business Outlook, and World Executive Digest.

The extensive support from regional and international media organizations significantly amplified the exhibitions' global reach, showcasing key announcements, investment opportunities, exhibitor innovations, and strategic partnerships to audiences across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and beyond.

China Trade Week Kenya 2026 and its co-located exhibitions received widespread coverage across television, online news, print media, digital publications, radio, and social media platforms. The strong media presence enhanced international visibility, attracted quality trade visitors and buyers, and reinforced the exhibitions' reputation as East Africa's premier multi-sector trade and investment platform.

The comprehensive media coverage played a vital role in promoting cross-border collaboration, highlighting investment opportunities, and strengthening commercial relationships between Africa, China, and global markets.

Building on the outstanding success of the 2026 edition, MIE Events FZCO remains committed to expanding its portfolio of world-class trade exhibitions that facilitate international business, investment, technology transfer, and economic cooperation across Africa and beyond.

The remarkable participation of government leaders, international delegations, exhibitors, buyers, investors, and strategic partners throughout China Trade Week Kenya 2026 once again demonstrated the exhibitions' growing impact as catalysts for sustainable economic development and global trade partnerships.

As Kenya continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for trade, innovation, infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy, China Trade Week Kenya, Africa Technology Show, Africa Build Show Kenya, and MEGAWATT Africa will continue to provide an unparalleled platform where businesses connect, ideas are exchanged, investments are secured, and long-lasting partnerships are forged.

CCPIT Jiangsu Global Exhibitions Inc. (GEX)s

MIE Events FZCO is a leading international exhibitions and conferences organizer dedicated to creating world-class B2B trade platforms that connect global businesses with emerging markets. Through its extensive portfolio of exhibitions across Africa and the Middle East, MIE Events continues to facilitate international trade, investment, innovation, and strategic partnerships across multiple industries.

China Trade Week Kenya: Africa Technology Show: Africa Build Show Kenya: MEGAWATT Africa:

Its exhibitions provide a dynamic platform for governments, investors, manufacturers, buyers, technology providers, and solution providers to connect, collaborate, and drive sustainable economic growth throughout the region.