China Trade Week Kenya 2026 Concludes Successfully With Strong Business Opportunities, Landmark Mou Signings, And Stronger Africa-China Trade Partnerships
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nairobi, Kenya – July 2026 – The 11th Edition of China Trade Week (CTW) Kenya, co-located with the 6th Edition of Africa Technology Show, the 4th Edition of Africa Build Show Kenya, and the 3rd Edition of MEGAWATT Africa – The International Energy and Power Generation Exhibition for Africa, concluded successfully on 24 July 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, after three dynamic days of international trade, investment, innovation, business matchmaking, and strategic collaboration.
Organized by MIE Events FZCO and co-organized by CCPIT Jiangsu Sub-council and Global Exhibitions Inc. (GEX), the four co-located exhibitions reaffirmed Kenya's position as East Africa's premier gateway for international trade and investment. The event welcomed government leaders, diplomatic representatives, investors, manufacturers, technology pioneers, construction professionals, energy experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across Africa, China, and international markets. Throughout the three-day exhibition, exhibitors and buyers engaged in productive business discussions, high-level conferences, networking forums, live product demonstrations, and structured matchmaking sessions that generated new commercial opportunities and strengthened cross-border partnerships. The event further demonstrated its role as one of Africa's leading B2B trade platforms, connecting global businesses with emerging markets while supporting sustainable economic growth across key sectors including trade, technology, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, and clean energy. Prestigious Opening Ceremony Brings Together Government and Industry Leaders The exhibitions officially commenced with an inspiring opening ceremony attended by senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, industry executives, exhibitors, investors, and trade professionals from around the world. The ceremony opened with welcoming remarks from Edwin Masivo, Country Director – Kenya, MIE Group, who expressed appreciation to exhibitors, partners, government stakeholders, and delegates for their continued support in making the exhibitions one of East Africa's leading trade platforms. Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, highlighted the exhibitions' growing contribution to strengthening Africa-China trade relations while fostering innovation, technology transfer, investment, and sustainable economic development across the continent. In his keynote address, David Wang, Chairman of MIE Group, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to connecting international businesses with Africa's fast-growing markets through world-class exhibitions that create meaningful commercial partnerships and long-term investment opportunities. Representing the Chinese business community, Mr. Wang Shanhua, President of CCPIT Jiangsu Sub-council and Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce, emphasized the importance of deepening China-Africa cooperation through trade, industrial collaboration, manufacturing partnerships, technology exchange, and investment. The opening ceremony was honoured by the presence of distinguished government officials and industry leaders, including:
Organized by MIE Events FZCO and co-organized by CCPIT Jiangsu Sub-council and Global Exhibitions Inc. (GEX), the four co-located exhibitions reaffirmed Kenya's position as East Africa's premier gateway for international trade and investment. The event welcomed government leaders, diplomatic representatives, investors, manufacturers, technology pioneers, construction professionals, energy experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across Africa, China, and international markets. Throughout the three-day exhibition, exhibitors and buyers engaged in productive business discussions, high-level conferences, networking forums, live product demonstrations, and structured matchmaking sessions that generated new commercial opportunities and strengthened cross-border partnerships. The event further demonstrated its role as one of Africa's leading B2B trade platforms, connecting global businesses with emerging markets while supporting sustainable economic growth across key sectors including trade, technology, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, and clean energy. Prestigious Opening Ceremony Brings Together Government and Industry Leaders The exhibitions officially commenced with an inspiring opening ceremony attended by senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, industry executives, exhibitors, investors, and trade professionals from around the world. The ceremony opened with welcoming remarks from Edwin Masivo, Country Director – Kenya, MIE Group, who expressed appreciation to exhibitors, partners, government stakeholders, and delegates for their continued support in making the exhibitions one of East Africa's leading trade platforms. Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, highlighted the exhibitions' growing contribution to strengthening Africa-China trade relations while fostering innovation, technology transfer, investment, and sustainable economic development across the continent. In his keynote address, David Wang, Chairman of MIE Group, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to connecting international businesses with Africa's fast-growing markets through world-class exhibitions that create meaningful commercial partnerships and long-term investment opportunities. Representing the Chinese business community, Mr. Wang Shanhua, President of CCPIT Jiangsu Sub-council and Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce, emphasized the importance of deepening China-Africa cooperation through trade, industrial collaboration, manufacturing partnerships, technology exchange, and investment. The opening ceremony was honoured by the presence of distinguished government officials and industry leaders, including:
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Lilian Kimeto, CEO, Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, representing Mr. Stephen Isaboke, Principal Secretary, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications.
Ambassador Dr. Thomas Kwaka Omollo, HSC, Advisor/Coordinator, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya, and Coordinator, Global Trust Summit 2026.
Peter Kimaile, Director – Digital Services, Directorate of eCitizen Services, Ministry of Interior and National Administration.
Eng. Boniface Kinyanjui, representing Dr. Eng. Joseph Oketch, Acting Director General, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).
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Education, training, and capacity building
Trade facilitation and Africa Trade Connect
Cross-promotion of events and conferences
Joint research and knowledge sharing
Membership and network collaboration
Future areas of mutual cooperation
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Education, training, and capacity building
Trade mediation and arbitration
Launchpad Africa and market entry support
Trade facilitation and Africa Trade Connect
Cross-promotion of conferences and exhibitions
Joint research and knowledge sharing
Membership and institutional collaboration
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China Trade Week Kenya is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI) and Invest Kenya.
Africa Technology Show is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.
MEGAWATT Africa is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum – State Department for Energy.
The exhibitions were held under the Patronage of the Republic of Kenya.
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NuPEA
KenGen
Kenya Power (KPLC)
Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)
Geothermal Development Company (GDC)
Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK)
International Trade Council
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Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy
Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry
Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
Invest Kenya
NuPEA
Geothermal Development Company (GDC)
Kenya Power
KenGen
Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)
ATTIC
AVE TEO
Data Ladder
E4Impact Foundation
Global Trade Week
HELA Storytellas – Edition 5
Kenya Tech Events
Konza Technopolis
Made-in-China
Urban Nest Furnishings
VisitorSys Smart Events
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CCPIT Jiangsu
Global Exhibitions Inc. (GEX)s
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China Trade Week Kenya:
Africa Technology Show:
Africa Build Show Kenya:
MEGAWATT Africa:
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