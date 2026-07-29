Sales Boom, Profits Stall As Margin Squeeze Hits Latin America %Sep% %Sitename%

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Latin America · Earnings

Key Facts

- Credit milestone. Santander Mexico's loan book crossed a record MXN 1 trillion in the first half of 2026.

- Profit drop. Despite the record portfolio, Santander Mexico's net income fell 3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

- Sales surge. Coca-Cola Andina, a major Latin American bottler, posted an 11.1 percent jump in net sales for the second quarter.

- Flat earnings. Coca-Cola Andina's net income remained virtually unchanged from the same quarter a year earlier.

- Cost pressure. Both companies cited higher operating expenses, input costs, and provisions as the main drags on profitability.

A tale of two industries is delivering the same warning from Latin America. Strong revenue growth is no longer a guarantee of fatter profits as rising costs and risk provisions eat into the bottom line across the region.

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Santander Mexico, the country's third-largest bank by assets, just hit a historic milestone. Its credit portfolio surpassed MXN 1 trillion for the first time, cementing its role as a heavyweight in Latin America's second-biggest economy.

Yet that lending boom came with a sting. Net income for the second quarter slipped 3 percent to MXN 8,400 million, compared with the same period in 2025.

The bank blamed higher provisions for loan losses, rising operating expenses, and a heftier tax bill. In short, the cost of doing more business outpaced the revenue it generated.

The bottler's flat fizz

The same pattern emerged at Coca-Cola Andina, a bottling giant with operations stretching from Chile and Argentina to Brazil and Paraguay. The company reported net sales of CLP 820,087 million, an 11.1 percent leap from a year earlier.

Sales volume also moved in the right direction, rising 3 percent to 213.7 million unit cases. But that double-digit top-line growth barely trickled down to the bottom line.

Net income came in at CLP 37,260 million, almost identical to the CLP 37,233 million recorded a year ago. Higher input, logistics, and tax costs absorbed nearly all the extra revenue.

A common culprit: sticky costs

The two results, one from finance and one from consumer goods, trace back to the same root. Operating costs across Latin America remain stubbornly high, even as sales volumes recover.

For Santander Mexico, the pressure came from setting aside more cash to cover potential defaults and from administrative expenses. For Coca-Cola Andina, the squeeze reflected raw material inflation and distribution costs.

This dynamic is compressing margins across sectors. Companies are selling more but keeping less, a trend that challenges the narrative of a straightforward post-pandemic earnings recovery.

What it means for investors

For international investors and expats watching Latin American markets, the message is clear. Top-line growth figures can be deceptive if cost structures are not under control.

Santander Mexico's record loan book would normally signal a bullish cycle. Instead, it highlights how risk and fiscal charges can mute the reward.

Similarly, Coca-Cola Andina's sales jump looks impressive at first glance. But flat profits suggest that passing costs on to consumers has its limits, even for a brand as powerful as Coke.

The regional picture

These two cases are not isolated. They reflect a broader margin compression story playing out from Mexico City to Santiago.

Central banks in the region have begun easing rates, but the lag effect means financing and input costs remain elevated. Companies are caught between recovering demand and the high price of meeting it.

Until cost pressures ease more decisively, the disconnect between strong sales and weak profits is likely to persist. For now, Latin America is running hard just to stand still.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Santander Mexico's profit fall despite record lending?

The bank's net income dropped 3 percent because higher provisions for loan losses, increased operating expenses, and a larger tax bill offset the income from its historic MXN 1 trillion credit portfolio.

How can Coca-Cola Andina grow sales 11 percent but keep profit flat?

Rising costs for raw materials, logistics, and taxes absorbed almost all the extra revenue. Sales volume grew only 3 percent, so the revenue jump was not enough to outrun expense inflation.

What is margin compression?

It happens when a company's costs grow faster than its revenue, shrinking the percentage of sales that turns into profit. Both Santander Mexico and Coca-Cola Andina are experiencing this squeeze.

Is this trend unique to Mexico and Chile?

No. The results point to a regional pattern. Sticky operating costs and cautious consumer demand are pressuring corporate margins across Latin America, even as top-line sales recover.

In depth

Mexico's economy in 2026

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