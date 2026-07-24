CJP Protest: Salman Khan Appeals Sonam Wangchuk To End Fast, Asks Students To Return
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to students participating in the CJP protest to return home, saying their education and safety should come first. He also urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, expressing faith that the government will take strict action against those responsible for the NEET paper leak. In this video: 00:00 – Salman Khan Appeals to Students to Return Home 01:00 – "It's Done, Bro": Salman's Message to Sonam Wangchuk 02:00 – NEET Paper Leak Protest & PM Modi Assurance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment