Unity Metals Ltd (ASX:UM1) 40M At 1.9 Grams Per Tonne Gold Intersected At O'phlay, Cambodia

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, July 24, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Unity Metals Limited (ASX:UM1 ) announced the drilling results for the first hole (26DDCM001) completed at the O'Phlay Gold Project (O'Phlay) in the Mondulkiri Province in eastern Cambodia. The hole is part of a planned 3,000 m (21-hole) diamond drilling program, which is the first modern drilling ever conducted at O'Phlay.Highlights- Significant gold mineralisation has been discovered in the first drill hole completed at the O'Phlay Gold Project (O'Phlay).- The mineralisation at O'Phlay is intrusion-related gold (IRG) similar to Unity's Ngot Gold Project and Emerald's Okvau Gold Mine, 60km to the west, but no modern drilling had ever been conducted there despite the evident historical open-pit and underground gold mining.- The first drill hole (26DDCM001) at O'Phlay tested a broad zone of diorite-hosted, gold-bearing veins exposed in historical open pits and a coincident Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) anomaly at the Camp Prospect (Camp) and returned:o 40 m @ 1.9 g/t gold from 82 m,-- including 17 m @ 3.9 g/t gold from 82 m,-- including 5 m @ 10.5 g/t gold from 85 m; ando 8.5 m @ 0.7 g/t gold from 129.5 m.- The gold mineralisation in 26DDCM001 is associated with a broad zone of quartz - arsenopyrite veins (both massive and stockwork) within diorite that extends from surface and is open at depth and along strike.- To date, 4 holes(26DDCM001 - 004) from the initially planned 3,000 m (21-hole) diamond drill program at O'Phlay have been completed. Assays are pending for holes 26DDCM002 - 004.- Given the highly encouraging results received in 26DDRCM001, Unity intends to extend the planned drill program to follow-up the gold mineralisation at depth and along strike.Craig Mackay, Unity's Founder and Managing Director, said:"We are very excited about the results from our first hole in our maiden drilling at the O'Phlay Project. Whilst we have recently discovered gold across the Ngot Project, the gold intersection of 40 m @ 1.9 g/t gold at O'Phlay is by far the best obtained by Unity in Cambodia to date. It demands immediate follow-up.This first hole was drilled directly beneath a broad zone of gold-bearing veins exposed in open pits at the Camp Prospect, next door to the historical Vietnamese processing plant. It also tested a strong and coincident, north-south-trending, GAIP chargeability anomaly.There are two of these prominent GAIP chargeability anomalies that have been located in the eastern portion of the Camp Prospect, that collectively extend over 1.8 km. We eagerly await the results of our planned drilling along these extensive target areas. More assays are expected in the coming weeks."Camp ProspectThe bulk of the proposed drilling at O'Phlay is planned for the Camp Prospect (Camp) (Figures 3 & 5*). The drilling will test a series of robust targets identified by recent geophysical surveys and the Company's earlier geological mapping and geochemical sampling programs. The proposed drill hole locations are depicted in Figure 3*.To date, Unity has drilled 4 diamond holes (26DDCM001 - 004) for 570.6 m at Camp. Hole details are provided in Table 1* and hole locations are depicted on Figure 3.Assays have been received for the first drill hole (26DDCM001) which was designed to test a broad zone of diorite-hosted, gold-bearing, veins exposed in historical open pits and a coincident Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) anomaly (Figures 3 & 5). All significant gold intersections are provided in Table 2 and the best intersections include:- 40 m @ 1.9 g/t gold from 82 m,o including 17 m @ 3.9 g/t gold from 82 m,o including 5 m @ 10.5 g/t gold from 85 m; and- 8.5 m @ 0.7 g/t gold from 129.5 m.The gold mineralisation in 26DDCM001 is associated with both massive quartz - arsenopyite veins (up to 20 m wide) and adjoining quartz - arsenopyrite stockwork veins that extend from surface and are open at depth and along strike (Figures 1, 2 & 4*).Assays are pending for holes 26DDCM002 - 004.Given the highly significant results received in 26DDRCM001, Unity now plans to extend the planned drill program to test for extensions to the mineralisation at depth and directly along strike.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Unity Metals Ltd

Unity Metals Limited (ASX:UM1) is a SE Asia focused gold and copper explorer. It has established a large and highly prospective portfolio of gold and copper-gold Projects in Cambodia and Thailand. These Projects are prospective for intrusion-related gold and porphyry copper gold deposits. Its assets in Cambodia are located in close proximity to 2 operating gold mines, including the Okvau Mine, the largest gold mine in Cambodia. Okvau is a 1.5Moz deposit and shares a licence boundary with Unity's Ngot Gold Project. Unity's assets in Thailand are more copper focused and consist of licence applications in the Loei Fold Belt, one of the major copper-gold belts in mainland South East Asia.