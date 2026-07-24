MSME Products Account For 50.6% Of India's Merchandise Exports In FY26- Government

MENAFN - KNN India)Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME)-related products accounted for 50.60 percent of India's total merchandise exports in FY26, up from 48.55 percent in FY25 and 45.74 percent in FY24, the government informed the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje said the government has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen the global competitiveness of MSMEs and increase their participation in global value chains.

Export Promotion Mission to Boost Global Competitiveness

Key initiatives include the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), launched in November 2025 with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY26–FY31.

The mission comprises Niryat Protsahan, which offers affordable trade finance, and Niryat Disha, which supports quality compliance, branding, logistics and capacity building.

The government has also approved the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, under which NCGTC will provide 100 percent guarantee cover for collateral-free export credit of up to Rs 20,000 crore for eligible exporters, including MSMEs.

Export Facilitation Centres to Enhance MSME Readiness

The Ministry of MSME is implementing the International Cooperation Scheme to facilitate MSMEs' participation in overseas exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets and to reimburse expenses related to testing and quality certification for export products.

To strengthen export readiness, the ministry has established 65 Export Facilitation Centres (EFCs) across the country to provide mentoring, training, export documentation support and guidance on export-related schemes and procedures.

Digital, District-Level Initiatives Support Global Value Chains

Other initiatives include the Districts as Export Hubs programme, which promotes district-specific products and integrates local MSMEs into global value chains, and the Trade Connect e-Platform, offering trade information and government support.

The Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) scheme is driving MSME digital adoption through e-commerce, digital accounting and platforms such as Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The government also said recent GST rationalisation is expected to reduce input costs, strengthen supply chains and enhance MSME competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)