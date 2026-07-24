Outgoing Indian Ambassador Hails Strategic Partnership With Qatar

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Doha, Qatar: The outgoing Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul has described his three-year tenure in Doha as both productive and deeply rewarding, highlighting the elevation of India-Qatar relations to a strategic partnership and significant progress in political, economic and energy cooperation.

As he concluded his assignment on July 23, 2026, the envoy expressed gratitude to Qatar's leadership, government and people for their warmth and support, saying he would leave with pride in the achievements of bilateral ties and lasting memories of the country's hospitality and vibrant community.

“I complete my tenure as Ambassador of India to Qatar on July 23, 2026 following very productive and fulfilling three years. During this time the age-old ties between India and Qatar were raised to the level of strategic partnership and our cooperation progressed across different fields,” said the Ambassador.

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He added:“I would leave Qatar with the satisfaction that we have made good progress in our bilateral relations. However, I also go with a heavy heart as I would miss the warmth and support that I received from everyone in Qatar. I would dearly miss the friendships and life in Doha, full of cultural and sporting events. I will always cherish the beautiful memories from Qatar.”

The Ambassador said the regular contacts at the highest levels between our countries shows the commitment of leaderships in both countries to take forward the relationship.

Besides the highest level contacts, there have been several ministerial visits between India and Qatar over the past three years.

He said that trade and investment ties between India and Qatar have continued to expand with India offering numerous opportunities for high return on investments.

The Ambassador said Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA) investments in India span several sectors such as retail, infrastructure, health and affordable housing. Qatar also remains attractive for Indian entrepreneurs and businessmen given its focus on innovation and technology and supportive business ecosystem.

He said that energy relationship between India and Qatar strengthened for long term over 2024-25 especially on account of the signing of contract for supply of 7.5 MMTPA of LNG from Qatar to India for an additional 20 years between 2028-48.

The Ambassador said that even during the current challenging situation in the region due to blocking of Hormuz Strait both sides have continued to coordinate closely with mutual understanding and shared views regarding freedom of navigation and commerce. Qatar remains the foremost partner of India on both LNG and LPG.

“I hope that Qatar's active efforts for resolution of the current regional conflict will be successful. There cannot be a better country than Qatar in such mediation given its experience and credibility in international diplomacy over the past several years. It is a testament to its determination and focus on achieving regional peace and security.”

The Ambassador said:“I would also take this opportunity to thank the leadership and the people of Qatar and its people for their trust, friendship and respect for people from India. It was the warmth of people of Qatar for India that truly made my Ambassadorship memorable.”

The Ambassador said:“I am sure that the visionary leadership of both India and Qatar would ensure that we take our relations to newer heights in future. I conclude by paying my respects to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, entire royal family and Government and people of Qatar.”