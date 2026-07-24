Japan's Fake Fury Over Its Free-Falling Yen

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's political fortunes are falling almost as fast as the yen these days - and the two are closely linked.

The yen has slid toward 164 against the dollar, its weakest level since 1986, driven partly by the same economic strains dragging down Takaichi's approval ratings. A new Mainichi Shimbun poll shows her Cabinet's support dropping 10 points to 41% in mid-July, slipping below 50% for the first time.

But the yen's decline is troubling for three reasons that global markets have largely overlooked. First, it exposes how bereft the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is of fresh strategies for keeping pace with a faster-growing China.

A weak yen has been the LDP's default growth lever for 25 years. And Takaichi's slipping popularity is only compounding the problem as she pours political capital into an unpopular Imperial House Law that changes the rules governing both marriage and adoption within Japan's royal family, rather than focusing on economic concerns.

Second, there's a strange silence from Washington as the yen plumbs new modern lows. Given the scale of the current trade war - Trump has just layered new 10%-12.5% tariffs onto most major trading partners - you'd expect sharp criticism of Japan for manipulating its exchange rate. Instead, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's department has said almost nothing about the yen.

Third, the yen no longer seems to attract the safe-haven demand it once did during global turmoil. That could reflect broader dollar strength rather than yen weakness - gold isn't rallying either - but it may also confirm a fear long held in Tokyo: that global capital is simply routing around Japan.

For now, Tokyo's priority is propping up a slowing economy. Japan is projected to grow just 0.5% in 2026 - far below the inflation trajectory the Bank of Japan has been signaling much of the year.

Since the BOJ raised rates to a 31-year high of 1% in mid-June, the Iran war has reemerged as a major risk, threatening to push oil-importing Japan into stagflation - a scenario that could prove even harder to manage than the deflation of past decades.

Despite public statements and periodic intervention, the reality is that Takaichi's government still wants a weaker yen - not necessarily a plunge to 170, but a retreat to the 140-150 range would increase pressure on Japan's US$4.2 trillion economy.

China's shadow looms large here. Beijing has spent the past two years exporting industrial overcapacity worldwide, intensifying price competition that President Xi Jinping's government has struggled to rein in.

A stronger yen would blunt Japan's ability to compete on price in export markets - markets that are also getting a boost from the AI boom. SoftBank Group's market value has now surpassed Toyota's, and firms like Kioxia and Taiyo Yuden are gaining ground too.

Regardless of what Takaichi says publicly, she worries a firmer yen could slow that momentum, along with the broader rally that pushed the Nikkei 225 above 72,000 last month (it has since eased back to around 64,000, after starting the year near 50,000).