Anwar Faisal Encourages Entrepreneurs To Stay Curious Throughout Their Careers

Boston real estate entrepreneur Anwar Faisal says lifelong learning is one of the most valuable investments professionals can make, no matter where they are in their careers.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

BOSTON, MA, Jul 24, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Real estate entrepreneur and Alpha Management Corporation owner Anwar Faisal is encouraging entrepreneurs to embrace lifelong learning, saying curiosity and a willingness to keep growing have been essential to his own career for more than four decades.

Faisal believes many people think education ends when they receive a degree, but he says some of the most important lessons come through experience, conversations, and staying open to new ideas throughout life.

“I earned my degrees many years ago, but my education has never stopped,” said Faisal.“Every person I meet, every challenge I face, and every mistake I make teaches me something new.”

Born in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, education provided a beacon of hope and opportunity for Faisal and his family throughout his childhood and beyond. Although neither of his parents received a formal education, his mother taught herself how to read and write, and both parents ensured Faisal's and his siblings' educations were never compromised, even when circumstances were rough. Juggling work to support his family and a tumultuous political environment, Faisal graduated top of his class in Gaza before moving to Cairo to pursue higher education.

Faisal graduated from Ain Shams University in Egypt before beginning his career in Saudi Arabia's construction industry. Wanting to continue learning and create new opportunities for himself, he later moved to the United States, where he earned a master's degree in communications from Boston University in 1983.

Just one year later, he purchased his first property, a modest 590-square-foot apartment in Boston. That investment became the foundation of Alpha Management Corporation, which has since grown into a portfolio of thousands of residential units throughout Greater Boston.

He often uses his own money to provide tuition support to struggling students facing circumstances like his own: a humble background, financial woes, but grand ambitions, determination, and intelligence. Education can often be taken for granted, but Faisal will be the first to tell you it has life-changing effects. Formal education may have been Faisal's ticket to the U.S., but it didn't stop after graduation.

Looking back, Faisal says his formal education gave him a strong foundation, but real-world experience working in construction in Saudi Arabia and learning the foundations of business in Abu Dhabi taught him lessons that could never be found in a classroom.

“You can study business, but every customer, every decision, and every challenge will teach you something different,” he said.“The people who continue learning are usually the ones who continue growing.”

Research supports the value of continuous learning. According to the World Economic Forum, nearly 40 percent of workers' core skills are expected to change over the next five years as industries continue to evolve. LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report has also found that professionals consistently rank learning opportunities among the most important factors for career growth and long-term success.

For entrepreneurs, Faisal believes curiosity often creates opportunities that others overlook.

“When I started in real estate, I wasn't trying to build thousands of units,” he said.“I was trying to understand the business one property at a time. Curiosity helped me ask better questions, and better questions led to better decisions.”

He says curiosity also helps business owners adapt as markets, technology, and customer expectations change.

“Too many people think experience means you already know everything,” Faisal said.“I believe experience should make you ask even more questions.”

Throughout his career, Faisal has made a habit of listening carefully to people with different backgrounds and perspectives. He credits many of his best business decisions to conversations with colleagues, tenants, contractors, and community members.

“Sometimes the best idea comes from someone you least expect,” he said.“If you stop listening, you stop learning.”

Faisal encourages entrepreneurs to make learning part of their everyday routine by reading regularly, attending industry events, asking thoughtful questions, and seeking advice from people with different experiences.

Faisal recalls conversations with professors, older colleagues, and more that changed the trajectory of his life and business. They pushed him to think of goals beyond financial security and work, and to instead consider direction, ownership, and assets, and employed him with questions to seek answers to rather than answers themselves.

He also believes mentorship should work both ways.

“Experienced business owners have knowledge to share,” he said.“But they can also learn from younger generations who see the world differently. Learning should never be one-sided.”

As today's business environment continues to evolve, Faisal hopes more professionals will view curiosity as a lifelong habit rather than a temporary phase of their education.

“The day you think you know everything is the day you stop growing,” he said.“Stay curious. Keep learning. Those habits will serve you throughout your career.”

About Anwar Faisal

Anwar Faisal is a Boston-based real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, and owner of Alpha Management Corporation. Originally from the Gaza Strip, Palestine, he earned degrees from Ain Shams University in Egypt and Boston University before building a residential real estate portfolio across Greater Boston. For more than four decades, he has focused on providing housing near local universities while supporting charitable, educational, and community organizations throughout the region.