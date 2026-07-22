Avai Bio Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Avai Bio Inc: Announced that, together with its joint venture partner Austrianova, it has successfully concluded negotiations and reached agreement on the terms of a collaboration with a premier, internationally acclaimed, partner to provide insulin-producing cells for Insulinova's groundbreaking diabetes therapy. Avai Bio Inc shares O are trading up $0.03 at $0.18.
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