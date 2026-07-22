ARC, Bombardier, Carlin At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) Hit a new 52-Week High of $32.79. Shell is acquiring ARC Resources, expanding its position in Canadian Montney gas and related LNG opportunities.
Bombardier Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $348.57. Bombardier Defense Announced Wednesday a 10-Year Services Support Agreement with Swedish Armed Forces for Fleet Modernization Initiative.
Carlin Gold Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 80 cents. Carlin announced earlier this month the following changes to management and directors. Quentin Mai becomes President & CEO / Director; Cal Everett, Chairman / Director; Craig Roberts, Director
DATA Communications Management Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.73. DATA reported that its Octacom division of DATA has been selected by a Schedule I Canadian bank to develop and launch a comprehensive digital mailroom solution powered by Octacom's proprietary AI-enabled data capture and workflow automation platform.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.52. Tuesday, Dividend 15 Split Corp. II announced that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2026 are now available on the Company's website at
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Units DIR) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.67. Dream Industrial REIT announced today its July 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 14, 2026 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2026.
iFabric Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.60. iFabric announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., has signed an agreement with GermstopSQ Inc. to formulate, manufacture, and commercialize new durable, active antimicrobial hard-surface coating technology.
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.58. Canadian Life announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2026 are now available on the Company's website at
Magna International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $95.51. Magna shares rose 0.6% on volume of 59,723 shares
Minco Silver Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 89 cents. Minco announced the voting results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.20. NFI rose 1.6% on volume of 60,442 shares
Power Corporation of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $92.88. Earlier this week, Power rose 0.7% on volume of 51,308 shares
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust PRV) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.37. Last week, PRO REIT announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in four industrial properties totaling 164,872 square feet of gross leasable area located in Winnipeg, for an aggregate purchase price of $21.7 million (excluding closing costs).
South Bow Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $53.54. Keystone pipeline owner South Bow was asked earlier this month to pay $26.8M penalty over 2022 Kansas spill.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.72. Tuesday, Tidewater rose 9.1% on volume of 575,000 shares.
Bombardier Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $348.57. Bombardier Defense Announced Wednesday a 10-Year Services Support Agreement with Swedish Armed Forces for Fleet Modernization Initiative.
Carlin Gold Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 80 cents. Carlin announced earlier this month the following changes to management and directors. Quentin Mai becomes President & CEO / Director; Cal Everett, Chairman / Director; Craig Roberts, Director
DATA Communications Management Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.73. DATA reported that its Octacom division of DATA has been selected by a Schedule I Canadian bank to develop and launch a comprehensive digital mailroom solution powered by Octacom's proprietary AI-enabled data capture and workflow automation platform.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.52. Tuesday, Dividend 15 Split Corp. II announced that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2026 are now available on the Company's website at
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Units DIR) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.67. Dream Industrial REIT announced today its July 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 14, 2026 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2026.
iFabric Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.60. iFabric announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., has signed an agreement with GermstopSQ Inc. to formulate, manufacture, and commercialize new durable, active antimicrobial hard-surface coating technology.
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.58. Canadian Life announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2026 are now available on the Company's website at
Magna International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $95.51. Magna shares rose 0.6% on volume of 59,723 shares
Minco Silver Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 89 cents. Minco announced the voting results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.20. NFI rose 1.6% on volume of 60,442 shares
Power Corporation of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $92.88. Earlier this week, Power rose 0.7% on volume of 51,308 shares
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust PRV) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.37. Last week, PRO REIT announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in four industrial properties totaling 164,872 square feet of gross leasable area located in Winnipeg, for an aggregate purchase price of $21.7 million (excluding closing costs).
South Bow Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $53.54. Keystone pipeline owner South Bow was asked earlier this month to pay $26.8M penalty over 2022 Kansas spill.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.72. Tuesday, Tidewater rose 9.1% on volume of 575,000 shares.
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